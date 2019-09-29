Minerva Advisors Holding in Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI) Has Lifted as Stock Value Declined; United Technologies (UTX) Holder Telemus Capital Decreased Position as Share Value Declined

Telemus Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 33.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc sold 3,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 7,645 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $961,000, down from 11,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $136.39. About 2.14M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST; 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 19/03/2018 – United Tech CEO plans exit after Rockwell integration – Bloomberg; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO:INVESTMENT CASE FOR DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE `MORE DIFFICULT’; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Requests Federal Funding for Communications R&D; 16/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of United Technologies and New Relic; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) by 30.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 45,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The hedge fund held 194,753 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12 million, up from 149,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.15. About 5,270 shares traded. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 22.96% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Ecology and Environment Inc Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEI); 11/05/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT GROUP 603955.SS SAYS IT SCRAPS ASSET RESTRUCTURING; 19/04/2018 – ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC SAYS CONTRACT IS TO CONDUCT SITE INVESTIGATIONS OF ABANDONED URANIUM MINE SITES THROUGHOUT NAVAJO NATION; 22/03/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN GREENING PPP PROJECT FOR 255.8 MLN YUAN; 29/03/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN EPC PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT ABOUT 210 MLN YUAN; 27/04/2018 – Harbert Discovery Fund, LP, Affiliates Report Stake In Ecology & Environment; 25/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN VILLAGE INFRASTRUCTURE CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT WORTH 140.6 MLN YUAN; 27/04/2018 – HARBERT DISCOVERY FUND, LP – PURCHASED SECURITIES OF ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT BASED ON BELIEF THAT SECURITIES WERE “UNDERVALUED”; 08/05/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN ECO-ENGINEERING CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 522.6 MLN YUAN; 13/03/2018 – Ecology & Environment 2Q Rev $25.1M

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28 million and $184.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 32,000 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $11.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 21,740 shares to 98,608 shares, valued at $3.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 66,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.96 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.