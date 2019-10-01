Minerva Advisors Has Upped Its Holding in Saga Communications (SGA) by $1.21 Million as Share Value Declined; Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Shareholder Piedmont Investment Advisors Raised Position by $600,204 as Share Value Rose

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Saga Communications Inc (SGA) by 42.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 40,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 135,914 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18 million, up from 95,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Saga Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.43M market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $30.01. About 2,383 shares traded. Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEMKT:SGA) has declined 15.38% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SGA News: 24/05/2018 – Saga Communications, Inc. Announces that Chris Forgy is Appointed Senior Vice President/Operations; 06/03/2018 Saga Communications 4Q EPS $2.51; 06/03/2018 – Saga Communications 4Q Rev $31.5M; 24/05/2018 – Saga Commun, Inc. Names Warren Lada to Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Saga Communications Chief Operating Officer Warren Lada to Retire; 08/05/2018 – Saga Communications 1Q EPS 26c; 24/05/2018 – Saga Communications; Board Size Increasess to Seven; 24/05/2018 – SAGA COMMUNICATIONS INC – INCREASED BOARD SIZE TO SEVEN, APPOINTED WARREN LADA TO BOARD EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 08/05/2018 – Saga Communications 1Q Rev $28M; 26/03/2018 – Saga Comms Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 23 Days

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) by 65.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 9,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 22,910 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52M, up from 13,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $66.26. About 481,114 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 19/03/2018 – Palms Casino Resort And Live Nation Present blink-182’s “Kings Of The Weekend” Rock Residency At The Newly Renovated Pearl Concert Theater; 15/05/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Launches Women Nation Fund To Invest In Female-Founded Live Music Businesses; 15/03/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Announces Launch Of Private Notes Offerings; 23/04/2018 – Janelle Monáe Announces Long Awaited Return To The Road With ‘Dirty Computer Tour’ Featuring Special Guest St. Beauty; 23/05/2018 – Lisnr has a deal with Live Nation’s Ticketmaster to offer audio-based entry to events; 09/04/2018 – 311 And The Offspring Announce Co-Headline ‘Never-Ending Summer Tour’ With Special Guests Gym Class Heroes; 30/05/2018 – Live Nation Acquires Premier Texas Concert Promoter And Festival Producer, ScoreMore Shows; 02/05/2018 – Live Nation Acquires Legendary Rock In Rio, One Of The World’s Largest And Most Historic Festivals; 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73B and $2.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4,106 shares to 42,966 shares, valued at $12.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Co Com by 62,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,972 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Cl A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold LYV shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 139.93 million shares or 3.87% less from 145.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 189,591 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 229,357 shares. 21,152 are held by Stifel Financial. Dsam Prtnrs (London) Ltd reported 264,336 shares stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Elk Creek Ptnrs Ltd Company holds 64,540 shares. Kames Capital Public Limited Com holds 29,037 shares. Salem Investment Counselors invested in 0% or 515 shares. Renaissance Technologies Llc reported 333,666 shares stake. D E Shaw And holds 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) or 58,762 shares. 635,095 were accumulated by Fred Alger Mgmt. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 1,300 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp accumulated 0.02% or 1.36 million shares. Colonial Trust Advisors reported 4,225 shares stake. Gradient Investments Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28 million and $184.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 32,000 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $11.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $227,781 activity.