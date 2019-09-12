Minerva Advisors Has Trimmed Its Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) Position; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Shorts Raised By 12.51%

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) had an increase of 12.51% in short interest. HPE’s SI was 35.47M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 12.51% from 31.52 million shares previously. With 9.41M avg volume, 4 days are for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)’s short sellers to cover HPE’s short positions. The SI to Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s float is 2.59%. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.38. About 1.45M shares traded. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) has declined 6.99% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical HPE News: 03/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: HP Improves Sleep and Overall Survival Rate in Maintenance Hemodialysis Patients; 25/04/2018 – HP Partners With PRSA-NY to Support the Big Apple President’s Diversity Data Honor Roll Award; 22/05/2018 – Correct: Hewlett Packard Enterprise 2Q Cont Ops EPS 54c; 01/05/2018 – Autonomy’s ex-CFO convicted of defrauding Hewlett-Packard; 19/04/2018 – HP INTEREST IN XEROX REVEALED IN LAWSUIT IN PROXY FILING; 08/05/2018 – University of Arkansas at Little Rock Delivers User-Centric Mobile Experience and Prepares for IoT with Aruba Mobile First Infrastructure; 15/05/2018 – HPE TO ACQUIRE PLEXXI FOR SERVER, STORAGE, NETWORKING SOFTWARE; 19/04/2018 – XRX CEO RECEIVED CALL FROM HP PRESIDENT ON JAN. 23: LAWSUIT; 07/03/2018 – China Reports Outbreak of H7N9 HP Avian Influenza: OIE Link; 09/04/2018 – HPE IN MOU WITH SAGIA TO OPTIMIZE SAUDI IT ECOSYSTEM

Minerva Advisors Llc decreased Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) stake by 2.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Minerva Advisors Llc sold 32,000 shares as Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD)’s stock rose 1.04%. The Minerva Advisors Llc holds 1.08M shares with $11.88 million value, down from 1.11 million last quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co now has $642.09 million valuation. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.06. About 180,554 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 02/05/2018 – GREAT LAKES DREDGE 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 4.0C (2 EST.); 22/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: SWOSU Great Lakes Hosts EM Occupational Standards Workshop; 18/04/2018 – City of Chicago: Statement from Mayor Emanuel on U.S. Senate Vote to Protect Great Lakes; 21/05/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE, GREAT LAKES AFRICA ENERGY SIGN MOU ON ROVUMA GAS; 10/04/2018 – Great Lakes Caring, National Home Health Care, and Jordan Health Services Merge to Become Leader in Home-Based Care; 02/05/2018 – GREAT LAKES DREDGE 1Q REV. $146.6M, EST. $184.0M (2 EST.); 16/04/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge Wins $51.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 31/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Great Lakes Gas Transmission At ‘BBB-‘; 02/04/2018 – Global Finance Ranks Citizens Bank as Best Bank in Northeast and Great Lakes Regions for 2018; 04/05/2018 – Toronto Star: Ontario is most at risk in Great Lakes region to NAFTA disruptions, BMO reports

More notable recent Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Great Lakes Announces Receipt of $141 Million in Awarded Work – GlobeNewswire” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “7 Great Small-Cap Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “New Strong Buy Stocks for September 5th – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Quanta (PWR) Wraps Up Three Strategic Acquisitions for $330M – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Dredging Operation to Aid Great Lakes (GLDD) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 27.78% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.18 per share. GLDD’s profit will be $8.30M for 19.35 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold GLDD shares while 31 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 50.43 million shares or 6.20% more from 47.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides technology solutions to business and public sector enterprises. The company has market cap of $20.45 billion. It operates through Enterprise Group, Software, Enterprise Services, and Financial Services divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Enterprise Group segment offers industry standard servers and mission-critical servers to address the array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including 3PAR StoreServ, StoreOnce, all-flash arrays, and software defined and StoreVirtual products; wireless local area network equipment, mobility and security software, switches, routers, and network management products; and support and technology consulting services.