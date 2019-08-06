Minerva Advisors Has Trimmed Bb&T (BBT) Position as Share Price Rose; Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) Holder Gemmer Asset Management Lifted Its Stake by $374,073 as Shares Rose

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) by 129.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 2,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 4,694 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 2,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Int’l Business Machines C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $139.72. About 2.58 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sees FY EPS At Least $11.58; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:; 18/04/2018 – Holt Joins Maersk And IBM Global Shipping Platform To Boost Productivity At Packer Avenue Marine Terminal; 20/03/2018 – IBM and Robin Systems Announce a Joint Solution for the Containerized IBM Db2 Warehouse on Robin Cloud Platform; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 15/05/2018 – IBM joins forces with a start-up to combine crypto with environmental credit trading; 10/04/2018 – McAfee and IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 17/04/2018 – IBM has now posted revenue growth for the second quarter in a row

Minerva Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 47.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc sold 7,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 8,488 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $395,000, down from 16,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $46.87. About 1.81M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $1.66B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN; 06/04/2018 – BB&T: Terms Not Disclosed, Transaction Seen Closing 3; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – BB&T announces second-quarter dividends

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Limited Company has 0.28% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 34,958 shares. Pettee Incorporated has 13,227 shares. Bb&T Securities Lc stated it has 135,805 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Logan holds 142,004 shares. Beacon Grp Inc, Texas-based fund reported 4,541 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Bancorp De has invested 0.27% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Financial Counselors Incorporated holds 68,422 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Ally Fincl holds 1.24% or 46,000 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning accumulated 0.16% or 20,544 shares. Tortoise Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,222 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability holds 162,108 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.09% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Williams Jones Associate Limited Com stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Signature Estate And Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 1,958 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 1,057 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Coie Trust reported 41,411 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Tower Bridge Advsrs has invested 0% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Wetherby Asset Management has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). 7,404 are held by Shayne And Ltd Llc. Oakworth Cap Inc reported 0.03% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Guardian Life Insur Comm Of America has invested 0.01% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt reported 0.16% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Sector Pension Inv Board has 63,769 shares. Horan Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 0.08% stake. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 16,139 shares. Korea invested 0.1% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Jane Street Gru Lc holds 0.01% or 130,157 shares. Kdi Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.75% or 167,752 shares. Sabal Trust reported 2.34% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Com Bancorp, a Missouri-based fund reported 524,237 shares.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $781.33M for 11.49 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $198,546 activity.