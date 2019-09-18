Minerva Advisors Has Raised Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI) Stake By $450,680; MAXTECH VENTURES ORDINARY SHARES CA (MTEHF) Shorts Down By 1.33%

MAXTECH VENTURES INC ORDINARY SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:MTEHF) had a decrease of 1.33% in short interest. MTEHF’s SI was 29,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.33% from 30,100 shares previously. With 3,300 avg volume, 9 days are for MAXTECH VENTURES INC ORDINARY SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:MTEHF)’s short sellers to cover MTEHF’s short positions. It closed at $0.068 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Minerva Advisors Llc increased Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) stake by 30.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Minerva Advisors Llc acquired 45,068 shares as Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI)'s stock declined 4.15%. The Minerva Advisors Llc holds 194,753 shares with $2.12M value, up from 149,685 last quarter. Ecology & Envrnmt Inc now has $64.99 million valuation. It closed at $15.01 lastly. It is down 22.96% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.57 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 1 investors sold EEI shares while 6 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 1.60 million shares or 0.49% more from 1.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Minerva Limited Co stated it has 1.15% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Mill Road Cap Mngmt Llc owns 463,072 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag accumulated 8,807 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley owns 10,210 shares. Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Harbert Fund reported 287,330 shares or 4.58% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) for 3,211 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd reported 0% stake. 4 are owned by Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bancorp Of America De accumulated 432 shares. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management has 0.02% invested in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 8,480 shares stake. 77,257 are held by Vanguard Grp Inc Inc. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 1 shares in its portfolio.

Maxtech Ventures Inc. does not have significant operations. The company has market cap of $3.83 million. It focuses on exploration properties and/or other new business opportunities. It currently has negative earnings. Previously, it was engaged in the acquisition and development of real estate and farming properties.