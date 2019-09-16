Minerva Advisors Has Lowered Stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by $352,000; Arrow Electrs (ARW) Shareholder Burney Co Lowered Its Position by $353,154 as Shares Declined

Minerva Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc sold 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.88 million, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $649.75M market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.18. About 503,758 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 21/05/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE, GREAT LAKES AFRICA ENERGY SIGN MOU ON ROVUMA GAS; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Kaptur: Kaptur: Resources for Great Lakes, opioid crisis, manufacturing and clean energy secured in spending agreement; 15/05/2018 – Great Lakes Caring, National Home Health Care, and Jordan Health Services Combine to Become One of the Nation’s Largest Home; 04/04/2018 – City of Chicago: Alexis Rockman: The Great Lakes Cycle at the Chicago Cultural Center June 2-October 1; 04/05/2018 – Ontario Most at Risk Among Great Lakes Economies in Nafta Talks; 17/04/2018 – City of Chicago: Statement form Mayor Emanuel on U.S. Senate’s Upcoming Great Lakes Protections Vote; 09/03/2018 – Rep. Bergman: Bergman Continues Fight for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Funding; 30/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Great Lakes states to address West Nile virus; 23/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Great Lakes Invasive Carp Challenge finalists to compete Tuesday in livestream event; 23/03/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Secures Full Funding for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative

Burney Co decreased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 4,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 67,755 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.83 million, down from 72,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Arrow Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $76.62. About 518,168 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and; 27/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 20/04/2018 – DJ Arrow Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARW); 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Honored with Two Wins at the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.88, EST. $1.82; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.20; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Analysts await Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 27.78% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.18 per share. GLDD’s profit will be $8.30 million for 19.58 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold GLDD shares while 31 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 50.43 million shares or 6.20% more from 47.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Trust owns 0% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 726,088 shares. 94,174 were accumulated by Falcon Point Capital Ltd Liability Com. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP owns 21,152 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 17,925 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Cornerstone holds 0% or 67 shares. Hillsdale Inv Management Inc stated it has 338,300 shares. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Private Mgmt Grp Inc accumulated 947,515 shares. Victory Mngmt holds 141,000 shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 429,041 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 0% or 38,544 shares. Millennium Mngmt Llc has 0.01% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Mackenzie Finance Corp invested 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Walthausen & Lc reported 1.27M shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold ARW shares while 118 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 77.67 million shares or 0.14% less from 77.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 14,700 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 14,929 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3,026 shares. Twin Capital Mgmt holds 0.23% or 46,610 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 57,498 shares. Piedmont Advsr reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.03% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Psagot House invested 0.08% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Eqis Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 3,052 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank invested in 0% or 13,257 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc, New York-based fund reported 3,802 shares. First Citizens Fincl Bank Tru invested in 6,914 shares. Boston Partners stated it has 2.74 million shares. 44,249 are owned by Asset Mngmt One.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 19,552 shares to 60,246 shares, valued at $3.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 11,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG).