Minerva Advisors Has Lowered Stake in Bb&T (BBT) as Market Valuation Rose; Symantec (SYMC) Shares Declined While Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Cut Its Holding by $3.85 Million

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 41.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75 million, down from 425,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.74% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $21.67. About 16.06M shares traded or 66.41% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Symantec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYMC); 12/04/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – INTENTION TO ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO BOLSTER WEB SECURITY SERVICES OFFERINGS TO CUSTOMERS; 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Symantec’s Internal Investigation Increases Event Risk Within the Context of the ‘BB+’ IDR; 12/04/2018 – Symantec and NTT Security Announce Planned Strategic Partnership to Securely Manage Web Applications; 21/05/2018 – Pax8 Now Offering Symantec’s Complete Suite of Cloud Security Solutions with the Addition of Symantec Endpoint Protection Mob; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.46; 18/05/2018 – FITCH: SYMANTEC’S INTERNAL PROBE INCREASES EVENT RISK WI; 14/03/2018 – DigiCert Replacement of Symantec-Issued Certificates Reaches Milestone; Millions of SSL Certificates have been Issued in Anticipation of Google Chrome 66 Distrust Date; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees FY19 Rev $4.760B-$4.90B; 20/03/2018 – Symantec Launches Initiative to Help Provide Security and Identity Theft Protection for Foster Youth

Minerva Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 47.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc sold 7,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 8,488 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $395,000, down from 16,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $46.66. About 5.27 million shares traded or 21.60% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BB&T Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SunTrust Banks: BB&T Merger Provides Favorable Outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “SunTrust, BB&T shareholders approve $66B merger – Baltimore Business Journal” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BB&T Announces Third-Quarter Dividends – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Point Port Managers Corporation Oh owns 254,362 shares or 2.25% of their US portfolio. Stock Yards Natl Bank Company owns 21,617 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Amg Natl National Bank & Trust invested 0.02% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). 8,430 are held by Atria Invests Ltd Llc. Schmidt P J Investment Mngmt Inc has 15,573 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Perkins Coie Trust Co holds 0.9% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 41,411 shares. Quantum Cap Mngmt reported 25,508 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt reported 24,096 shares. Keating Investment Counselors holds 3.11% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 147,722 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn Incorporated accumulated 0.03% or 13,667 shares. Wills Financial holds 0.43% or 13,610 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.09% or 40,300 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Capital Advsr Lc reported 18,368 shares stake. Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 197,029 shares stake. New England Research And Inc stated it has 17,725 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $198,546 activity.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $781.33M for 11.44 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 390 shares. Gulf Intl National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 157,733 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested in 26,300 shares. Starboard Value Limited Partnership holds 20.22% or 36.00M shares. The Japan-based Nomura has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Tarbox Family Office reported 412 shares. Captrust Advsrs has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 209,188 shares stake. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.3% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 30,000 shares. Nordea Investment Management stated it has 232,163 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity invested in 1.07 million shares. 50 were reported by Regions Fin Corp. Moreover, Amp has 0.05% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). New York-based Highbridge Mngmt has invested 0.1% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC).

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Symantec, Broadcom cease deal negotiations – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Cybersecurity ETFs With Loads of Growth Potential – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “After-Hours Movers 08/08: (PBYI) (EIDX) (ALRM) Higher; (VRAY) (AMRN) (UBER) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/15/2019: SYMC,AVGO,ZM,MFGP – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “8 Stocks To Watch For August 9, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 345,000 shares to 845,000 shares, valued at $8.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 365,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG).