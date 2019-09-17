Minerva Advisors Has Lowered Its Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by $352,000; Philadelphia Trust Company Lowered Its Holding in Abbott Labs (ABT) by $1.47 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Minerva Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc sold 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.88M, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $646.56 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.13. About 163,426 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 11/04/2018 – DoD – US Navy: SWOSU Great Lakes Names Top Sailors; 18/04/2018 – Sen. Gillibrand: To Protect Against Future Flooding Along New York’s Great Lakes Coastline, Senator Gillibrand Pushes For; 19/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: MIOSHA and Great Lakes Safety Training Center Sign Alliance to Promote Workplace Safety and Health; 22/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: SWOSU Great Lakes Hosts EM Occupational Standards Workshop; 22/03/2018 – Ohio Corn, Wheat and Soybean Farmers Denounce Proposed Gutting of Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 04/04/2018 – City of Chicago: Alexis Rockman: The Great Lakes Cycle at the Chicago Cultural Center June 2-October 1; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Levin: Great Lakes Restoration Funding Urged in Bipartisan Letter; 10/05/2018 – LPGA, Dow Partner to Bring New Team Competition to Michigan’s Great Lakes Bay Region Starting in 2019; 22/03/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman, Brown Announce Full Funding for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 19/03/2018 – NOAA: Study: Climate change soon to be main cause of heat waves in West, Great Lakes

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Inc (ABT) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 471,447 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.65 million, down from 488,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Abbott Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $83.38. About 1.81 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY FOR PATIENTS W/ MITRAL REGURGITATION; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT GETS FDA OK FOR XIENCE SIERRA HEART STENT; 06/03/2018 – FDA Approves the World’s Smallest Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients with Heart Defects; 03/05/2018 – Abbott Expands Cardiac Arrhythmias Portfolio With FDA Clearance Of Advanced Mapping Catheter; 02/05/2018 – ABBOTT’S XIENCE SIERRA GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT PAID $6 BILLION IN DEBT IN 2018, PLANS $2 BILLION MORE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS TWO WEAPONS USED IN ATTACK – SHOTGUN AND .38 REVOLVER, BOTH OBTAINED BY SHOOTER FROM FATHER; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL VASCULAR SALES $739 MLN VS $703 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves Abbott’s pediatric heart valve; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ISS REPORT INCORRECT, UNRELIABLE

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc Com (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 15,960 shares to 49,061 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kohls (NYSE:KSS) by 63,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gould Asset Management Ltd Company Ca has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Reik & Commerce Llc has 0.15% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Advsrs Ok holds 27,864 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Kingfisher Ltd owns 35,039 shares. Kistler invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Eqis Mgmt Incorporated has 4,693 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Roundview Limited Liability Company has 6,465 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. The Georgia-based Stadion Money Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Commerce Bankshares reported 412,532 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Llc owns 0.33% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 12,684 shares. First Merchants Corporation has 91,297 shares. 1.14M are owned by Fifth Third Savings Bank. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 3.15 million shares or 2.27% of its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mngmt reported 0.02% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 24.82 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold GLDD shares while 31 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 50.43 million shares or 6.20% more from 47.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Ellington Management Gp Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Victory Cap reported 141,000 shares stake. Globeflex Capital LP invested 0.12% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 4,691 shares. 26,583 were accumulated by Pnc Finance Svcs Gp Inc. Moreover, Mackay Shields Lc has 0.03% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). 26,160 are held by Los Angeles Management & Equity. 17,925 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 38,544 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al reported 62,441 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Swiss Bancorp, a Switzerland-based fund reported 104,900 shares. Blackrock Inc has 0% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 4.33M shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management invested in 0.03% or 203,610 shares.