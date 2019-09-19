Minerva Advisors Has Lifted Position in Saga Communications (SGA) by $1.21 Million; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Rose, Marshfield Associates Has Lowered by $1.08 Million Its Holding

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 5,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 413,811 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.67 million, down from 419,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $216.8. About 896,912 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 18/05/2018 – New Goldman Sachs CEO Likely By Year-end, New York Times Reports — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 27/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs is battling to contain an outbreak of mumps on the trading floor; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 04/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ move into the cryptocurrency market, regulatory clarity and the upcoming Blockchain Week NYC have all increased demand for bitcoin; 14/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ president has gigs as a DJ around the world; 19/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Treasury Access 0-1 Year ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 19/03/2018 – Liddell’s promotion is viewed as a win for the establishment faction of White House aides, which recently lost two former Goldman Sachs executives, Gary Cohn and Dina Powell; 20/03/2018 – Facebook facing a level of uncertainty it hasn’t seen before, Goldman Sachs says; 08/05/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: Goldman Sachs unit buys stake in British online mortgage broker Trussle in latest example of major

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Saga Communications Inc (SGA) by 42.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 40,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 135,914 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18M, up from 95,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Saga Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.82M market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $31.42. About 5,087 shares traded. Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEMKT:SGA) has declined 15.38% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SGA News: 24/05/2018 – SAGA COMMUNICATIONS INC – INCREASED BOARD SIZE TO SEVEN, APPOINTED WARREN LADA TO BOARD EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 08/05/2018 – Saga Communications 1Q Rev $28M; 06/03/2018 Saga Communications 4Q EPS $2.51; 23/05/2018 – SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, REPORTS RETIREMENT OF COO; 15/05/2018 – Saga Communications, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.30 per Share; 24/05/2018 – Saga Commun, Inc. Names Warren Lada to Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Saga Communications, Inc. Announces The Retirement Of Chief Operating Officer; 24/05/2018 – Saga Communications; Board Size Increasess to Seven; 24/05/2018 – Saga Communications, Inc. Names Warren Lada to Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Saga Comms Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 23 Days

More notable recent Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Reliv International Reports Third-Quarter Financial Results for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on November 09, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Saga Communications, Inc. Reports 2nd Quarter 2019 Results Net Income Increased 13.5% – PRNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Orbite Provides Corporate Update – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Saga Communications, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.30 per Share – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Broadcom, Merck Fall in Premarket; Amazon Rises – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “StockBeat: Apache Jumps as Oil Soars – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Flat; Energy, Financial Stocks Vs. Tech Softness – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman’s chief risk officer exiting – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 earnings per share, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.80 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.