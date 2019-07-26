Minerva Advisors Has Lifted Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI) Position by $665,180 as Shares Declined; Pulte Group (PHM) Holder Kbc Group Nv Cut Holding as Stock Value Rose

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) by 79.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 66,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.76% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 149,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 83,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.29M market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.96. About 908 shares traded. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 18.35% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 19/04/2018 – ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC SAYS CONTRACT IS TO CONDUCT SITE INVESTIGATIONS OF ABANDONED URANIUM MINE SITES THROUGHOUT NAVAJO NATION; 25/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN VILLAGE INFRASTRUCTURE CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT WORTH 140.6 MLN YUAN; 11/05/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT GROUP 603955.SS SAYS IT SCRAPS ASSET RESTRUCTURING; 08/05/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN ECO-ENGINEERING CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 522.6 MLN YUAN; 17/05/2018 – Viva Gold to Commence Drill Program at Tonopah Gold Project; 08/05/2018 – SHANDONG MEICHEN ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300237.SZ SAYS UNIT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT FOR INFRASTRUCTURE RELATED PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.0 BLN YUAN; 25/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN ENVIRONMENTAL ENHANCEMENT PPP PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.2 BLN YUAN; 27/04/2018 – HARBERT DISCOVERY FUND, LP REPORTS 7.7 PCT STAKE IN ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC AS OF APRIL 17, 2018 – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – E & E Receives ACEC Platinum Award for Work on Rockaway Pipeline; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS IT AND UNIT’S CONSORTIUM SIGNS ROAD CONSTRUCTION PPP CONTRACT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.17 BLN YUAN

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 59.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 91,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,682 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 154,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $31.82. About 1.38M shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 3.13% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY HOME SALE REVENUES GAINED 21% TO $1.9 BLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ PulteGroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHM); 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C; 10/05/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHR

More notable recent PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “PulteGroup Inc (PHM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why PulteGroup, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Clear Channel Outdoor Slumped Today – Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss PulteGroup’s (NYSE:PHM) 74% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 0.12% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Amalgamated Bank invested 0.04% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Jpmorgan Chase Communications holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 2.15 million shares. Dubuque Bank And Tru Commerce holds 35 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 49,501 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg holds 1,344 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Moreover, Cognios Cap Ltd Liability has 0.81% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 82,050 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.08% or 37,897 shares. California-based Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 224,694 shares. 9,192 were accumulated by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) by 37,729 shares to 336,222 shares, valued at $27.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 2,433 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28 million and $177.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,682 shares to 8,488 shares, valued at $395,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.14, from 2 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 0 investors sold EEI shares while 7 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.59 million shares or 0.03% less from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mill Road Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 6.66% or 463,072 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag accumulated 0% or 9,198 shares. 115,768 were accumulated by Bridgeway Management. Minerva Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.92% or 149,685 shares. Renaissance Tech Llc has invested 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). The Alabama-based Harbert Fund has invested 3.1% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 11,286 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 0% invested in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) for 143,590 shares. National Bank Of America De owns 432 shares for 0% of their portfolio. North Star Inv Mngmt invested in 12,675 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 77,257 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 3,321 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 18,543 shares in its portfolio. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 8,480 shares. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) for 9,257 shares.

More notable recent Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AES Selected for EEIâ€™s 2019 Edison Award for Launching the Worldâ€™s Largest Solar PV Peaker Plant – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Signs of Economic Slowing – Nasdaq” published on November 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ecology and Environment, Inc. (EEI) CEO Gerard Gallagher on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2018. More interesting news about Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Manufacturing Growth is Up or Down – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Week In Review: Medical Care Inflation – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 14, 2018.