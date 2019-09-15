Minerva Advisors Has Increased Its Saga Communications (SGA) Position by $1.21 Million as Share Price Declined; American Assets Tr (AAT) Holder American Assets Has Boosted Its Holding by $9.40 Million

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Saga Communications Inc (SGA) by 42.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 40,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 135,914 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18M, up from 95,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Saga Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $31.14. About 8,291 shares traded. Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEMKT:SGA) has declined 15.38% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SGA News: 24/05/2018 – Saga Communications, Inc. Announces that Chris Forgy is Appointed Senior Vice President/Operations; 24/05/2018 – Saga Communications, Inc. Names Warren Lada to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ Saga Communications Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGA); 24/05/2018 – SAGA COMMUNICATIONS INC – INCREASED BOARD SIZE TO SEVEN, APPOINTED WARREN LADA TO BOARD EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 23/05/2018 – Saga Communications, Inc. Announces The Retirement Of Chief Operating Officer; 06/03/2018 Saga Communications 4Q EPS $2.51; 08/05/2018 – SAGA COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY NET REVENUE INCREASED 7.1% TO $28 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Saga Communications Chief Operating Officer Warren Lada to Retire; 26/03/2018 – Saga Comms Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 23 Days; 08/05/2018 – Saga Communications 1Q EPS 26c

American Assets Inc increased its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (AAT) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Inc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 6.28 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $296.09 million, up from 6.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Inc who had been investing in American Assets Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $46.88. About 548,207 shares traded or 21.10% up from the average. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 23.77% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 26/04/2018 – AAT HOLDING SA AHL.WA – LOCK SYNDICATION REACHES 100% STAKE IN CO FOLLOWING MANDATORY SQUEEZE OUT; 15/03/2018 – Nail Polish/Acrylic Nail Easy Removal Device Invented by InventHelp Inventor (AAT-1898); 30/03/2018 – AAT HOLDING SA AHL.WA SAYS LOCK SYNDICATION TOGETHER WITH ITS UNIT POLON-ALFA HOLDS 97.55% STAKE OF CO AFTER SHARE BUY-BACK; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms American Assets Trust Issuer Rating At Baa3; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – Hairstyling Flat Iron Protector lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (AAT-3069); 15/03/2018 – Nail Polish/Acrylic Nail Easy Removal Device lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (AAT-1898); 12/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Waterproof Cast Cover (AAT-1917); 09/04/2018 – Automotive Safety System Invented for Improved Visibility (AAT-3023); 16/04/2018 – Safe and Portable Outdoor Pet Shelter Invented AAT-3039; 12/03/2018 Arrowhead Begins Dosing in Phase 1 Study of ARO-AAT for Treatment of Alpha-1 Liver Disease

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $227,781 activity.

More notable recent Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amarin: Hitting A New Inflection Point – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why GM Must Keep Its Operating Expenses In Check – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2016, Nasdaq.com published: “Nike Offers Strong Competitive Edge for 2017 – Nasdaq” on March 21, 2017. More interesting news about Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BlackRock & Varde Plan to Buy Bad Loans of Banca Carige – Nasdaq” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-GameStop, Lexicon Pharma, T2 Biosystems, Zscaler, Yuma Energy, Top Ships, Bicycle Therapeutics – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28M and $184.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 32,000 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $11.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.37, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 3 investors sold SGA shares while 7 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 4.49 million shares or 0.16% more from 4.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA). 293,321 were accumulated by Blackrock. Natl Bank Of Mellon Corp stated it has 37,638 shares. Us Commercial Bank De holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Service Gru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA). State Street Corp owns 63,512 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) for 74,000 shares. Charles Schwab Investment invested 0% in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA). Geode Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA). Legal General Group Public Ltd accumulated 602 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 1,876 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 146 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 5,842 shares. Price T Rowe Md has invested 0% in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA). Bancorporation Of America De holds 0% or 2,109 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.85, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold AAT shares while 33 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 56.75 million shares or 26.71% more from 44.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 7,041 shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 0.01% stake. Envestnet Asset accumulated 0% or 5,865 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Natixis Advisors LP accumulated 102,687 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ftb Advsr Inc has invested 0% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Grs Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 125,000 shares stake. State Street Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Co reported 1.06M shares. Strs Ohio invested 0.01% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 36,786 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% or 25,196 shares. Dupont Capital Management, a Delaware-based fund reported 34,843 shares. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Inc has invested 0.05% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT).