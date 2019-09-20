Minerva Advisors Has Increased Its Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI) Stake by $450,680; Clark Estates Position in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Raised by $3.36 Million

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) by 30.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 45,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The hedge fund held 194,753 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12 million, up from 149,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.20M market cap company. It closed at $15.04 lastly. It is down 22.96% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 19/04/2018 – ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC SAYS CONTRACT IS TO CONDUCT SITE INVESTIGATIONS OF ABANDONED URANIUM MINE SITES THROUGHOUT NAVAJO NATION; 13/03/2018 – ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC – QTRLY NET REVENUE $25.1 MLN VS $24.7 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Harbert Discovery Fund, LP, Affiliates Report Stake In Ecology & Environment; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ecology and Environment Inc Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEI); 13/04/2018 – ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC EEI.O SAYS PETER F. SORCI APPOINTED ACTING CFO; 13/03/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT 603955.SS SAYS SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM MARCH 14 PENDING ANNOUNCEMENT RELATED TO ASSET ACQUISITION; 19/04/2018 – Ecology and Environment, Inc. Awarded Contract with Trust to Conduct Site Investigations throughout Navajo Nation; 17/05/2018 – Viva Gold to Commence Drill Program at Tonopah Gold Project; 08/03/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN BID FOR ECOLOGICAL PPP PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 294.2 MLN YUAN; 11/05/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT GROUP 603955.SS SAYS IT SCRAPS ASSET RESTRUCTURING

Clark Estates Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 435,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.69 million, up from 375,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $59.08. About 1.33M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC : MACQUARIE SAYS REVENUE AND COST INITIATIVES SHOULD GIVE STREET MORE CONFIDENCE THAT CO WILL BE ABLE TO ACHIEVE ITS 2018 EPS GOAL; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 15/05/2018 – Air France-KLM: Delta Will Retain Its 49% Stake in Virgin Atlantic; 04/04/2018 – AJC: #BREAKING: Delta says online chat cyber security breach put some customer payment information at risk…; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Net $547M; 21/05/2018 – Soccer-Dal Hende fires Midtjylland to Danish title; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: HIGHER FUEL PRICES BARRIER FOR CARRIERS ADDING CAPACITY; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS IT HAS BEEN WORKING WITH BOEING ON NMA AIRCRAFT; 15/05/2018 – OUTGOING HEAD OF AIR FRANCE KLM SAYS TO SUBMIT TO U.S. AND EUROPEAN REGULATORY AUTHORITIES ON WEDNESDAY DETAILS OF DEAL WITH DELTA DAL.N TO BUY VIRGIN ATLANTIC; 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – FY PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR OF 78.3 PCT, DOWN 0.4 PTS YEAR-ON-YEAR

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $625.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 8,000 shares to 44,600 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 310,561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28M and $184.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 32,000 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $11.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

