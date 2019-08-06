Minerva Advisors Has Decreased Bb&T (BBT) Position by $353,372; Stock Rose; Rockwell Automation (ROK) Market Value Declined While Hemenway Trust Company Has Upped Its Stake

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 8,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 63,037 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.06M, up from 54,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $150.8. About 1.22M shares traded or 27.81% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 11/04/2018 – Lucas Museum Comes Forward as Buyer of Rockwell Painting; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION BOOSTING DIV 10%; 30/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Collaborates with Plug and Play to Extend Innovation Strategy; 06/04/2018 – Softing Inc. Launches the OPC UA MDIS Module, a ControlLogix® In-chassis PLC Module, and Extends Connectivity for Rockwell Automation Deeper into Oil & Gas; 19/03/2018 – EPA: Deadline to Comment on Proposed Listing of the Rockwell Grenada Site to the Superfund National Priorities List Extended to; 22/03/2018 – Rockwell Automation Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 29/05/2018 – ROCKWELL TO START FIRST RESORT DEVELOPMENT IN CEBU PROVINCE; 09/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $125; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.70 TO $8.00

Minerva Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 47.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc sold 7,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 8,488 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $395,000, down from 16,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $47.37. About 4.38M shares traded or 2.26% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT); 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B; 24/04/2018 – BB&T announces second-quarter dividends; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – BB&T BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 37.5C FROM 33C, EST. 33C

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roche Hldg Ltd Adr (RHHBY) by 15,453 shares to 139,792 shares, valued at $4.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 7,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,075 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,300 were reported by Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Co. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 534,053 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has 0.04% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 280,159 shares. Notis reported 21,795 shares. Fmr Lc has 119,971 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability owns 0.13% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 12,579 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc has 300 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Company invested 0.07% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Robecosam Ag owns 50,000 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc accumulated 1,150 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.25% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Quantres Asset Mgmt holds 3,700 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation holds 0.23% or 45,119 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $198,546 activity.

