Minerva Advisors Has Boosted Its Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI) Position by $665,180; Water Island Capital Trimmed Its Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Stake by $1.85 Million; Stock Price Declined

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 87.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 168,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 24,448 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291,000, down from 193,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $427.24M market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.29. About 725,039 shares traded or 27.37% up from the average. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 43.95% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.38% the S&P500.

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) by 79.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 66,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.76% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 149,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 83,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.75. About 1,083 shares traded. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 18.35% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 21/03/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS CONSTRUCTION EPC CONTRACT WORTH 124.8 MLN YUAN; 08/03/2018 SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS PPP PROJECT IN XUZHOU CITY, JIANGSU PROVINCE, WORTH AN INITIAL INVESTMENT TOTALLING 2.81 BLN YUAN; 25/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN VILLAGE INFRASTRUCTURE CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT WORTH 140.6 MLN YUAN; 14/05/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT 603955.SS SAYS SHARE TRADE TO RESUME ON MAY 15; 27/04/2018 – Harbert Discovery Fund, LP, Affiliates Report Stake In Ecology & Environment; 25/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN ENVIRONMENTAL ENHANCEMENT PPP PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.2 BLN YUAN; 16/03/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS PPP CONTRACT WORTH 172.48 MLN YUAN; 28/03/2018 – YUNNAN YUNTOU ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY 002200.SZ SAYS SECURITIES REGULATOR TO HALT REVIEW OF ITS SHARE PRIVATE PLACEMENT PROPOSAL; 10/05/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN RIVER REGULATION PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.07 BLN YUAN; 23/04/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS CONTRACT ON PPP CONTRACT WITH INVESTMENT ESTIMATED AT 494 MLN YUAN

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Quad/Graphics Close To A Bottom – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Value Idea Contest: June Update – GuruFocus.com” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Movers 07/23: (CHMA) (RLGY) (KO) Higher; (MRNS) (LKSD) (ACAD) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $1.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 414,277 shares to 605,253 shares, valued at $110.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 5,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,968 shares, and has risen its stake in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Capital Ltd invested in 0.01% or 16,332 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt owns 392,021 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 9,030 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 27,843 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 14,900 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Trexquant Investment LP holds 29,251 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 31,305 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated holds 0% or 1,650 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 6,528 shares. Moreover, Tower Rech (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 2,042 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jane Street Gru Limited Com holds 0% or 12,008 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD).

More notable recent Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Edited Transcript of EEI earnings conference call or presentation 18-Jun-19 12:30pm GMT – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Week In Review: Medical Care Inflation – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Ecology and Environment Inc. Releases Fiscal Year 2018 and First and Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results, Sets Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “E & E Receives Engineering Excellence Award from ACEC New York for Work at Middlesex Site – GlobeNewswire” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ecology & Environment, Inc. (EEI): Artko Capital Thinks It Is Heading For A Sale – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.14, from 2 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 0 investors sold EEI shares while 7 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.59 million shares or 0.03% less from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Investment Management Corp invested in 12,675 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mill Road Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 6.66% invested in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 0% invested in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 0% invested in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) for 9,198 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 11,286 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 128,517 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 1 shares. New York-based Needham Investment Mngmt Limited has invested 0.11% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Harbert Fund Advsrs invested in 3.1% or 286,600 shares. Minerva Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.92% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) or 149,685 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Panagora Asset Management Incorporated holds 3,321 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group accumulated 77,257 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt owns 115,768 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested in 0% or 8,480 shares.