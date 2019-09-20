Minerva Advisors Decreased Its Stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by $352,000; As Tyson Foods (TSN) Share Value Rose, Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Decreased Its Position

Minerva Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc sold 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.88M, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $641.46M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.07. About 122,491 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 28/03/2018 – Great Lakes Airlines Shuts Down Operations lndefinitely; 28/03/2018 – Great Lakes Airlines Shuts Down Operations Indefinitely; 02/05/2018 – GREAT LAKES DREDGE 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 4.0C (2 EST.); 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ‘B-‘ Rtg Otlk To Neg; 25/04/2018 – DoD – US Navy: SWOSU Great Lakes Holds Denim Day Event; 21/05/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE, GREAT LAKES AFRICA ENERGY SIGN MOU ON ROVUMA GAS; 10/05/2018 – LPGA, Dow Partner to Bring New Team Competition to Michigan’s Great Lakes Bay Region Starting in 2019; 28/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: Gov. Snyder welcomes Chicago as newest member of Great Lakes Basin Partnership to Block Asian Carp; 07/05/2018 – Great Lakes Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Resolute Energy; 19/03/2018 – International Big Data Partnership Helps Position Great Lakes Region as a Global Leader in Data Science and the Digital Economy

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 42.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 134,429 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 181,114 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.62M, down from 315,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $87.72. About 732,439 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 31/05/2018 – lnfoSec Global Appoints Tyson Macaulay to Chief Product Officer, Accelerating the Commercialization of ISG’s Next Generation Security Solution for IoT; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Explores Sale of Pizza Crust Business; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO THIRD AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF APRIL 7, 2015; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Rising costs hurt Tyson’s profit; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to Buy Poultry Assets for $850 Million to Boost Recycling; 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS SETS TWOM ACRE LAND STEWARDSHIP TARGET; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.55 TO $6.70 INCLUDING ITEMS; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Chicken Segment Adjusted Operating Margin About 10%; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Plans to Retain Tortilla Production From Two Green Bay Facilities; 22/03/2018 – Austin 360: Exclusive: View the menu at Loro, the Japanese smokehouse from Uchi’s Tyson Cole and Aaron Franklin, opening April

Analysts await Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 27.78% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.18 per share. GLDD’s profit will be $8.28 million for 19.37 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.78% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Presents at Three Part Advisors Midwest IDEAS Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sherwin-Williams’ (SHW) Shares Rise 34% YTD: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MasTec (MTZ) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, View Up, Shares Rise – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top-Ranked, Low-Beta Stock Picks Amid Market Volatility – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold GLDD shares while 31 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 50.43 million shares or 6.20% more from 47.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 93,837 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Inv Advsrs has 0% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 46,775 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Company reported 0.01% stake. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.12% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) or 53,851 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 4,691 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 1.00M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wynnefield Inc reported 1.07 million shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership reported 12,772 shares. 100,434 are owned by Boston Advsrs Limited. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). 804,893 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Invest Management. Voya Invest Management Ltd holds 52,543 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paloma Prtn Mngmt Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). The California-based Bailard Inc has invested 0.02% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD).

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 EPS, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $604.69M for 13.21 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 376,261 shares to 550,876 shares, valued at $31.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdermott Intl Inc (Call) by 2.68 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold TSN shares while 219 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.05 million shares or 0.21% less from 245.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Llc holds 53,913 shares. Principal Finance Group owns 1.97M shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 0.28% stake. Huber Lc stated it has 1.05% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 2.04 million shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.05% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Kbc Gp Nv has 0.15% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Burney Co has 153,087 shares. First Interstate Natl Bank holds 43 shares. Citadel Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 25,600 shares. Friess Associates Limited Liability Corp has 230,000 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Bessemer Gru Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Vanguard Gp Inc owns 27.41 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Weiss Multi reported 37,000 shares. M&T National Bank invested in 35,458 shares.