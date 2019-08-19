Minerva Advisors Cut Its Bb&T (BBT) Holding by $353,372 as Market Value Rose; Albion Financial Group Holds Position in Cintas (CTAS)

Minerva Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 47.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc sold 7,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 8,488 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $395,000, down from 16,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.55. About 8.38 million shares traded or 90.31% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 23/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “BB&T shareholders approve merger, ‘Truist’ name – Triad Business Journal” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Be Disappointed With Their 31% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Option Alpha Founder Says Platform Will Be Major Player In Trading – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Rech owns 115,843 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.11% stake. Prudential Financial, New Jersey-based fund reported 1.14 million shares. 176,777 were accumulated by Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.08% or 76,153 shares. Moreover, Bryn Mawr has 0.97% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). 198 are owned by Tarbox Family Office. Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0.05% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Insurance has invested 0.15% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 11,556 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cambridge Rech Advsrs Inc has 0.07% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 148,866 shares. Opus Inv accumulated 102,100 shares or 0.94% of the stock. The California-based Advisers Limited Co has invested 0.03% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Utah Retirement, Utah-based fund reported 145,350 shares. The North Carolina-based Cardinal Capital has invested 1.19% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $198,546 activity.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $781.34 million for 11.41 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.