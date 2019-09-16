Minerva Advisors Boosted Its Universal Stainless & Alloy (USAP) Stake by $934,725 as Stock Price Rose; Masimo (MASI) Shareholder Fundsmith Llp Has Lifted Stake

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy (USAP) by 16.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 62,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.60% . The hedge fund held 448,489 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.16M, up from 386,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Universal Stainless & Alloy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.84M market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.93. About 5,227 shares traded. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) has declined 45.76% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USAP News: 25/04/2018 – Universal Stainless 1Q EPS 28c; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Mgmt Buys Into Universal Stainless & Alloy Products; 03/04/2018 – Universal Stainless Names Christopher T. Scanlon as Vice Pres of Finance, CFO and Treasurer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Universal Stainless & Alloy Product, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAP); 24/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY PRODUCTS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/04/2018 UNIVERSAL STAINLESS NAMES CHRISTOPHER T. SCANLON AS VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE, CFO AND TREASURER; 25/04/2018 – Universal Stainless Reports Substantial Increase in First Quarter 2018 Sales and Profitability; 03/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY PRODUCTS INC – CHRISTOPHER SCANLON HAS BEEN NAMED CFO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018

Fundsmith Llp increased its stake in Masimo (MASI) by 17.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fundsmith Llp bought 84,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 574,963 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.57M, up from 490,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fundsmith Llp who had been investing in Masimo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $150.4. About 138,402 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 07/05/2018 – Masimo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Rev $213M; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q EPS 82C; 09/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Announces CE Marking of Rad-97™ Pulse CO-Oximeter® with Integrated NomoLine™ Capnography; 21/05/2018 – Women’s Tennis Association to Use Masimo MightySat™ Fingertip Pulse Oximeters to Advance Player Health and Performance; 14/05/2018 – New Study Investigates the Economic Impact and Utility of Continuous Noninvasive Hemoglobin Measurement with Masimo SpHb® in; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for; 19/04/2018 – New Study Investigates the Utility of Masimo SpHb® in Post-operative Red Blood Cell (RBC) Transfusion Best Practices

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28 million and $184.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 32,000 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $11.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.43 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold USAP shares while 24 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 6.24 million shares or 10.19% less from 6.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Employees Retirement, California-based fund reported 120,400 shares. National Bank Of America De owns 17,332 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0% in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP). Us Fincl Bank De owns 2,149 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts-based Monarch Ptnrs Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP). First Manhattan has 2,405 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boston Ptnrs reported 0% in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP). Forest Hill Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.41% or 252,544 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 66,500 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 9,999 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 176,620 are held by Foundry Prtn Limited Company. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated has 282,715 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 13,422 shares. Wedge L Lp Nc holds 16,442 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 12,744 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold MASI shares while 105 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 42.54 million shares or 0.68% more from 42.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Com Mn reported 0.01% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Strs Ohio invested 0% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.1% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Birchview Capital Lp accumulated 0.72% or 8,000 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.09% or 91,500 shares. Ellington Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Co reported 0.21% stake. De Burlo Group Inc holds 15,300 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability reported 12 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zacks Invest Mgmt owns 0.07% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 21,580 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 173 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 5,093 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation holds 0.01% or 15,442 shares. Td Asset Mgmt has 72,972 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 134,838 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Logan Management invested in 84,471 shares.