Minerva Advisors Boosted Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI) Holding By $450,680; Motley Fool Asset Management Has Lowered Paycom Software (PAYC) Holding By $5.65 Million

Minerva Advisors Llc increased Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) stake by 30.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Minerva Advisors Llc acquired 45,068 shares as Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI)’s stock declined 4.15%. The Minerva Advisors Llc holds 194,753 shares with $2.12M value, up from 149,685 last quarter. Ecology & Envrnmt Inc now has $65.12 million valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.04. About 1 shares traded. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 22.96% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 13/03/2018 – ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC – QTRLY NET REVENUE $25.1 MLN VS $24.7 MLN; 20/04/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS PPP CONTRACT WITH INVESTMENT ESTIMATED AT 262.99 MLN YUAN; 18/05/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS BID FOR EPC PROJECT WORTH 100 MLN YUAN; 25/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN ENVIRONMENTAL ENHANCEMENT PPP PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.2 BLN YUAN; 21/03/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS CONSTRUCTION EPC CONTRACT WORTH 124.8 MLN YUAN; 21/03/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT 603955.SS SAYS IT EXPECTS TO WIN ROAD CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 376.2 MLN YUAN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ecology and Environment Inc Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEI); 18/05/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT AND PARTNERS SIGN PPP PROJECT WITH INVESTMENT TOTALLING ABOUT 390.6 MLN YUAN; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS IT AND UNIT’S CONSORTIUM SIGNS ROAD CONSTRUCTION PPP CONTRACT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.17 BLN YUAN; 19/04/2018 – ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC SAYS CONTRACT IS TO CONDUCT SITE INVESTIGATIONS OF ABANDONED URANIUM MINE SITES THROUGHOUT NAVAJO NATION

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) stake by 15.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)’s stock rose 19.50%. The Motley Fool Asset Management Llc holds 135,000 shares with $30.61M value, down from 160,000 last quarter. Paycom Software Inc now has $12.28B valuation. The stock increased 3.99% or $8.25 during the last trading session, reaching $214.95. About 228,714 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 26.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $33.14 million for 92.65 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.43% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Paycom Software has $246 highest and $17500 lowest target. $209’s average target is -2.77% below currents $214.95 stock price. Paycom Software had 7 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $210 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12 with “Equal-Weight”.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) stake by 220,750 shares to 441,500 valued at $14.39M in 2019Q2. It also upped Walt Disney Co The (NYSE:DIS) stake by 8,661 shares and now owns 31,656 shares. Netflix Com Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.57 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 1 investors sold EEI shares while 6 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 1.60 million shares or 0.49% more from 1.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Minerva Advsrs Lc invested in 1.15% or 194,753 shares. 10,210 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Harbert Fund Advsrs, Alabama-based fund reported 287,330 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Blackrock reported 9,019 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 4 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested in 0% or 8,480 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). 432 were accumulated by Bank Of America De. Needham Inv Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.11% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Moreover, Mill Road Capital Mgmt Lc has 6.9% invested in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Bridgeway Capital invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Vanguard stated it has 77,257 shares or 0% of all its holdings.