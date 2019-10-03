Minerva Advisors Boosted By $1.21 Million Its Saga Communications (SGA) Holding; Shorts at GLANBIA PLC ORDINARY SHARES (GLAPF) Lowered By 0.01%

Minerva Advisors Llc increased Saga Communications Inc (SGA) stake by 42.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Minerva Advisors Llc acquired 40,464 shares as Saga Communications Inc (SGA)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Minerva Advisors Llc holds 135,914 shares with $4.18M value, up from 95,450 last quarter. Saga Communications Inc now has $174.51 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 71 shares traded. Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEMKT:SGA) has declined 15.38% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SGA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Saga Communications Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGA); 23/05/2018 – Saga Communications Chief Operating Officer Warren Lada to Retire; 08/05/2018 – Saga Communications 1Q EPS 26c; 15/05/2018 – Saga Communications, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.30 per Share; 23/05/2018 – SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, REPORTS RETIREMENT OF COO; 24/05/2018 – Saga Communications, Inc. Announces that Chris Forgy is Appointed Senior Vice President/Operations; 06/03/2018 Saga Communications 4Q EPS $2.51; 24/05/2018 – Saga Communications; Board Size Increasess to Seven; 08/05/2018 – SAGA COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY NET REVENUE INCREASED 7.1% TO $28 MLN; 24/05/2018 – SAGA COMMUNICATIONS INC – INCREASED BOARD SIZE TO SEVEN, APPOINTED WARREN LADA TO BOARD EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

GLANBIA PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) had a decrease of 0.01% in short interest. GLAPF’s SI was 1.15 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 0.01% from 1.15 million shares previously. It closed at $12.28 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.37, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold SGA shares while 7 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 4.49 million shares or 0.16% more from 4.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De invested in 0% or 2,109 shares. Geode Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 45,407 shares. 133 are owned by Denali Advsrs. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 9,326 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA). Royal Bankshares Of Canada owns 14,200 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA). State Common Retirement Fund reported 5,600 shares. Towerview Ltd Com reported 20.85% in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA). Bridgeway Mngmt accumulated 33,000 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA). Vanguard Grp Inc owns 203,519 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA). Ameritas Invest owns 394 shares. Blackrock reported 0% stake.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $227,781 activity. 2,754 Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) shares with value of $78,072 were bought by TOWERVIEW LLC.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.60 billion. The Company’s Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment offers powders, bars, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, including specialty retail, the Internet, and gyms. It has a 9.97 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Glanbia Nutritionals segment makes and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional ingredients, as well as vitamin and mineral premixes.

