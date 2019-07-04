Minerals Technologs (MTX) Shares Declined While First Manhattan Company Trimmed by $1.39 Million Its Stake; Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Trimmed Its Position in Brown Forman (BF.B) by $1.12 Million as Stock Price Were Volatile

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 21,627 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 73,540 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87M, down from 95,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $57.33. About 530,223 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has declined 10.03% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman 3Q Net $190M; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Brown-Forman Corp Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – 2018 DILUTED EPS OUTLOOK INCLUDES $0.03 OF EXPENSE FROM TAX REFORM, $0.10 OF EXPENSE FROM ESTABLISHMENT OF FOUNDATION, AMONG OTHER; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS OF $1.43 TO $1.48; 22/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – ANNOUNCED PRICING OF A $300 MLN 7-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED NOTE AND A $300 MLN 20-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED NOTE; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN 3Q EPS 39C, EST. 41C; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CEO PAUL C. VARGA HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Sales Beat Expectations As American Whiskey Continues Rapid Growth — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Brown-Forman’s Multi-Tranche Issuance ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Reports Strong Year-to-Date Results; Operating Income Up Double-Digits

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Minerals Technologs (MTX) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 24,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 348,176 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47M, down from 372,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Minerals Technologs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $53.39. About 89,642 shares traded. Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) has declined 19.10% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MTX News: 03/05/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.12; 01/05/2018 – Minerals Technologies Completes Acquisition Of Sivomatic Holding B.V; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES: AMENDMENT INCL. NEW $300M REVOLVER; 22/04/2018 – DJ Minerals Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTX); 05/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC – PURCHASE OF SIVOMATIC IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.12, EST. $1.12; 16/05/2018 – Minerals Technologies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC – ON APRIL 18, 2018, ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDMENT TO AMEND CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 9, 2014 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR NEW SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS OF $300 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Minerals Technologies: Acquisition Extends Core Pet Care Product Line Into Europe

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 72,414 shares to 263,375 shares, valued at $4.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 93,312 shares in the quarter, for a total of 459,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $35,391 activity. Shares for $11,728 were bought by CLARK ROBERT L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MTX shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 32.77 million shares or 1.72% less from 33.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thb Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 52,742 shares in its portfolio. Texas Yale Corporation holds 0.08% or 32,248 shares in its portfolio. 30 were reported by Captrust Fincl Advisors. Gabelli Funds Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 102,000 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.03% in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). 12,925 were accumulated by Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Lapides Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 108,500 shares or 2.41% of all its holdings. Snyder Limited Partnership has invested 0.9% in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Tci Wealth Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Teton Advisors stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 14,049 shares. Swiss Bancorp reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Lp accumulated 0.04% or 1.81M shares.

Analysts await Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 17.97% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.28 per share. MTX’s profit will be $36.30M for 12.71 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Minerals Technologies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.