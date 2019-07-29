Minerals Technologies (MTX) to pay $0.05 on Sep 5, 2019; Wedgewood Partners Has Upped By $3.18 Million Its C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Stake

Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) is expected to pay $0.05 on Sep 5, 2019. (NYSE:MTX) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Minerals Technologies Inc’s current price of $54.48 translates into 0.09% yield. Minerals Technologies Inc’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Jul 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $54.48. About 217,863 shares traded or 55.29% up from the average. Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) has declined 19.10% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MTX News: 05/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES: PACT TO BUY SIVOMATIC HOLDING B.V; 05/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC – PURCHASE OF SIVOMATIC IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES: AMENDMENT INCL. NEW $300M REVOLVER; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.12, EST. $1.12; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES SAYS MATURITY DATE FOR LOANS UNDER REFINANCING REVOLVING FACILITY IS APRIL 18, 2023; 03/05/2018 – Minerals Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 05/04/2018 – Minerals Technologies: Acquisition Extends Core Pet Care Product Line Into Europe; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC – REFINANCING REVOLVING FACILITY REPLACES EXISTING REVOLVING FACILITY; 05/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES – ACQUISITION WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH CASH ON HAND, CURRENT CREDIT FACILITIES; 05/04/2018 – Minerals Technologies: Purchase of Sivomatic Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) stake by 5.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wedgewood Partners Inc acquired 37,009 shares as C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)’s stock declined 9.94%. The Wedgewood Partners Inc holds 657,830 shares with $57.22M value, up from 620,821 last quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide now has $11.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $85.12. About 1.34M shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 4.46% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 08/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON TO PARTICIPATE IN BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH 2; 15/05/2018 – Paloma Adds 51job, Exits C.H. Robinson, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Net $142.3M; 09/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q REV. $3.9B, EST. $3.84B; 20/04/2018 – DJ CH Robinson Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHRW); 16/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $97; 23/03/2018 – C H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Rail Service, Connecting China and Europe; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q EPS $1.01

Minerals Technologies Inc. develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.92 billion. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc. It has a 11.49 P/E ratio. This segment's products are used in paper, building materials, paint and coatings, glass, ceramic, polymer, food, automotive, and pharmaceutical industries.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold Minerals Technologies Inc. shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 32.77 million shares or 1.72% less from 33.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 38,692 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0.03% or 140,016 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mgmt Llc has 0.01% invested in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 34,700 shares. Cornerstone Inc invested 0% in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,085 shares. Everett Harris Ca accumulated 6,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.14% in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.02% or 16,242 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Victory Management invested 0.16% in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Valley National Advisers invested 0.06% in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Thb Asset Mngmt has 4,025 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 273,215 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $35,391 activity. The insider Deans Alison Ann bought $23,663. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $11,728 was bought by CLARK ROBERT L.

More notable recent Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Think About Minerals Technologies Inc.’s (NYSE:MTX) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Minerals Technologies Initiates ENVIROFIL® PCC Production NYSE:MTX – GlobeNewswire” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Minerals Technologies Names Alison A. Deans to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Minerals Technologies Announces First Quarter 2019 Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) stake by 160,313 shares to 660,819 valued at $126.43 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 135,615 shares and now owns 557,859 shares. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was reduced too.

More notable recent C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in the Cards for C.H. Robinson (CHRW) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “C.H. Robinson: Speed, Visibility And Cost Are Key To Successful Retail Compliance – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage Of Six Transports – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Triton’s (TRTN) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Improve Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 4. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 25 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cognios Capital Lc has 0.79% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Valley Advisers Inc reported 45 shares. Daiwa Group has invested 0% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). The Vermont-based Manchester Cap Mgmt has invested 0.05% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Hbk Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 17,000 shares. Stephens Inc Ar reported 0% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). State Teachers Retirement invested in 201,760 shares. Brinker accumulated 4,726 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sun Life Financial has 0% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). First Allied Advisory Serv invested in 0.24% or 79,542 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 728,217 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tru Of Vermont stated it has 0% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 0.08% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested 0.01% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). 2,800 are held by Perkins Mngmt.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 selling transactions for $603,972 activity. $99,985 worth of stock was bought by Biesterfeld Robert C Jr on Thursday, May 9. $98,307 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) shares were sold by OBRIEN CHRIS. The insider Kass Jordan T sold $125,487. Freeman Angela K. also sold $265,189 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) on Thursday, February 14. 2,399 shares valued at $214,974 were sold by LEMKE JAMES on Wednesday, February 6.