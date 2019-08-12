Minerals Technologies (MTX) to pay $0.05 on Sep 5, 2019; MFS Multimarket Income Trust Has 1.41 Sentiment

Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) is expected to pay $0.05 on Sep 5, 2019. (NYSE:MTX) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Minerals Technologies Inc’s current price of $49.93 translates into 0.10% yield. Minerals Technologies Inc’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Jul 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.88% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $49.93. About 286,226 shares traded or 74.41% up from the average. Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) has declined 28.95% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MTX News: 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.12, EST. $1.12; 05/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC – PURCHASE OF SIVOMATIC IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES; 27/04/2018 – Minerals Technologies Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES: PACT TO BUY SIVOMATIC HOLDING B.V; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC – REFINANCING REVOLVING FACILITY REPLACES EXISTING REVOLVING FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Minerals Technologies Completes Acquisition Of Sivomatic Holding B.V; 05/04/2018 – Minerals Technologies: Purchase of Sivomatic Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES IN AMENDED REFINANCING PACT; 16/05/2018 – Minerals Technologies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Minerals Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTX)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.46, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 24 investment professionals opened new or increased holdings, while 17 sold and reduced their holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust. The investment professionals in our database now have: 11.45 million shares, up from 10.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding MFS Multimarket Income Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 11 Increased: 15 New Position: 9.

Minerals Technologies Inc. develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.76 billion. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc. It has a 11.74 P/E ratio. This segment's products are used in paper, building materials, paint and coatings, glass, ceramic, polymer, food, automotive, and pharmaceutical industries.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $35,391 activity. On Thursday, March 14 the insider Deans Alison Ann bought $23,663. On Thursday, March 14 CLARK ROBERT L bought $11,728 worth of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) or 200 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold Minerals Technologies Inc. shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 32.77 million shares or 1.72% less from 33.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Incorporated Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Panagora Asset Incorporated has invested 0% in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). 272 were accumulated by Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Limited Liability Company. Midas Mgmt owns 8,000 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Hsbc Plc invested in 5,419 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 7,434 shares or 0% of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc has invested 0.06% in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 140,016 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 5,478 are owned by Utd Ser Automobile Association. Profund Advsrs Ltd, Maryland-based fund reported 4,359 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.75% or 1.31 million shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Inc has 30,355 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prelude Capital Ltd holds 0% or 135 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management invested in 0.07% or 14,347 shares. Metropolitan Life has invested 0.01% in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX).

The stock increased 0.51% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.94. About 108,270 shares traded. MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc. The company has market cap of $385.30 million. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It has a 14.7 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in MFS Multimarket Income Trust for 125,210 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 1.00 million shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.2% invested in the company for 378,096 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Investment Associates Inc has invested 0.18% in the stock. First Foundation Advisors, a California-based fund reported 514,278 shares.