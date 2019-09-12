Minerals Technologies (MTX) Holder Lapides Asset Management Decreased Position; Blue Fin Capital Boosted Position in Adobe Com (ADBE) by $312,522

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) by 56.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc bought 1,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 2,936 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $865,000, up from 1,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $277.78. About 2.59M shares traded or 4.63% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) by 12.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc analyzed 13,100 shares as the company's stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 95,400 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.11 million, down from 108,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Minerals Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.98B market cap company. The stock increased 4.20% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 187,597 shares traded or 6.52% up from the average. Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) has declined 28.95% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.95% the S&P500.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Why It Pays To Look For "Picks And Shovels" Tech Stocks – Nasdaq" on September 11, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Corporation has 50,410 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd Llc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2.95 million shares. Farmers & Merchants reported 0% stake. Capital Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Benjamin F Edwards reported 939 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fcg Advisors Lc holds 0.2% or 2,200 shares in its portfolio. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Com owns 4,381 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Assets Inv Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Andra Ap accumulated 11,200 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 2,246 are owned by Smithfield Trust. Goelzer Investment Mgmt owns 9,364 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Corvex Mngmt Limited Partnership has 1.94% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Overbrook Mgmt Corp has 2,722 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Llc has 2,383 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Trustmark National Bank Department invested in 0.01% or 205 shares.

Analysts await Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 20.47% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.27 per share. MTX’s profit will be $36.90 million for 13.39 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Minerals Technologies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.01% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold MTX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 32.55 million shares or 0.67% less from 32.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 8,733 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mgmt accumulated 0% or 4,350 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) for 77,455 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Brandywine Glob Invest Management holds 0.04% or 105,898 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated stated it has 0% in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). M&T Bank invested in 8,987 shares or 0% of the stock. Assetmark holds 44 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zebra Cap Ltd Liability invested in 5,612 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Communications Ltd Liability Co has 11,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 13,618 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 7,000 shares. Macquarie Grp reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Petrus Tru Lta accumulated 5,385 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $71,984 activity. CLARK ROBERT L bought $11,728 worth of stock. 400 shares were bought by Deans Alison Ann, worth $23,663 on Thursday, March 14.