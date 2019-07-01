Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) EPS Estimated At $1.05; 0 Analysts Covering NewLink Genetics (NLNK)

Analysts expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to report $1.05 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 17.97% from last quarter’s $1.28 EPS. MTX’s profit would be $36.99M giving it 12.75 P/E if the $1.05 EPS is correct. After having $1.11 EPS previously, Minerals Technologies Inc.’s analysts see -5.41% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.56. About 40,910 shares traded. Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) has declined 19.10% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MTX News: 05/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC – PURCHASE OF SIVOMATIC IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES; 05/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES: PACT TO BUY SIVOMATIC HOLDING B.V; 03/05/2018 – Minerals Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES SAYS MATURITY DATE FOR LOANS UNDER REFINANCING REVOLVING FACILITY IS APRIL 18, 2023; 05/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES – ACQUISITION WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH CASH ON HAND, CURRENT CREDIT FACILITIES; 03/05/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.12; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR NEW SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS OF $300 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Minerals Technologies: Acquisition Extends Core Pet Care Product Line Into Europe; 16/05/2018 – Minerals Technologies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Among 2 analysts covering NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. NewLink Genetics had 6 analyst reports since January 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $4 target in Thursday, February 28 report. As per Thursday, January 3, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. See NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) latest ratings:

19/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

05/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $5 New Target: $4 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

03/01/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold Minerals Technologies Inc. shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 32.77 million shares or 1.72% less from 33.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) for 2,085 shares. Blair William Company Il owns 38,692 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Aperio Group Incorporated Llc invested in 0.01% or 23,594 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 10,183 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 52,742 shares. Btim invested in 163,997 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 22,499 are held by Comerica State Bank. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.19% in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) for 28,000 shares. Dimensional Fund L P holds 0.04% or 1.81 million shares. Daruma Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 2.54% of its portfolio in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Wealthtrust Fairport Llc reported 272 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt holds 0.03% in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) or 5,350 shares. 51,540 are held by American Natl Insur Tx.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $35,391 activity. CLARK ROBERT L bought $11,728 worth of stock. Deans Alison Ann had bought 400 shares worth $23,663 on Thursday, March 14.

More notable recent Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Minerals Technologies Initiates ENVIROFIL® PCC Production NYSE:MTX – GlobeNewswire” on June 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Minerals Technologies Provides Update on Second Quarter 2019 Outlook; Implements Restructuring and Cost Savings Program – GlobeNewswire” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “68 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

Minerals Technologies Inc. develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.89 billion. The companyÂ’s Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc. It has a 11.3 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s products are used in paper, building materials, paint and coatings, glass, ceramic, polymer, food, automotive, and pharmaceutical industries.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $53.78 million. The Company’s portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer ; and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

More notable recent NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK): Earnings Expected To Remain Subdued – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Celgene (CELG) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NewLink Genetics to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Medical Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NewLink Genetics Presents Encouraging Phase 2 Results for NLG207 in Ovarian Cancer at AACR 2019 – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NewLink Genetics to Participate in the Immuno-Oncology 360° Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 30, 2019.