Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) and LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) and LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Chemicals – Major Diversified companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerals Technologies Inc. 57 0.94 N/A 4.62 11.53 LSB Industries Inc. 5 0.32 N/A -3.93 0.00

In table 1 we can see Minerals Technologies Inc. and LSB Industries Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Minerals Technologies Inc. and LSB Industries Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerals Technologies Inc. 0.00% 12.6% 5.4% LSB Industries Inc. 0.00% -30.9% -9.5%

Volatility & Risk

Minerals Technologies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.85 beta. In other hand, LSB Industries Inc. has beta of 4.27 which is 327.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Minerals Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor LSB Industries Inc. are 1.3 and 1 respectively. Minerals Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to LSB Industries Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Minerals Technologies Inc. and LSB Industries Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerals Technologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 LSB Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 34.08% upside potential and a consensus price target of $65.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Minerals Technologies Inc. and LSB Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.8% and 73.1% respectively. About 0.3% of Minerals Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% are LSB Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerals Technologies Inc. -1.75% -1.24% -10.65% -7.31% -28.95% 3.72% LSB Industries Inc. 35.97% 31.66% -15.71% -31.55% -21.17% -9.6%

For the past year Minerals Technologies Inc. has 3.72% stronger performance while LSB Industries Inc. has -9.6% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Minerals Technologies Inc. beats LSB Industries Inc.

Minerals Technologies Inc. develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc. This segmentÂ’s products are used in paper, building materials, paint and coatings, glass, ceramic, polymer, food, automotive, and pharmaceutical industries. Its Refractories segment offers monolithic and shaped refractory materials; specialty products, services, and application and measurement equipment; and calcium metal and metallurgical wire products that are used in the applications of steel, non-ferrous metal, and glass industries. The companyÂ’s Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite. This segment offers metal casting products; household, personal care, and specialty products; and basic minerals and other products. Its Construction Technologies segment provides environmental products comprising bentonite and polymer lining technologies, as well as specialized technologies to mitigate vapor intrusion. This segment also provides various active and passive products for waterproofing of underground structures, commercial building envelopes, and tunnels, as well as drilling products. It serves construction project customers. The companyÂ’s Energy Services segment provides offshore water treatment/filtration and well testing services to the oil and gas industry. The company markets its products primarily through its direct sales force, as well as regional distributors. Minerals Technologies Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

LSB Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (AN), urea ammonia nitrate, and AN ammonia solution for agricultural applications; high purity and commercial grade ammonia, high purity AN, sulfuric acids, mixed nitrating acids, carbon dioxide, and diesel exhaust fluids, as well as concentrated, blended, and regular nitric acids for industrial applications; and industrial grade AN and solutions for the mining industry. It offers industrial acids and other chemical products to the polyurethane, paper, fiber, emission control, and electronic industries; and blended and regular nitric acids, and industrial and high purity ammonia for various specialty applications, including the reduction of air emissions from power plants, as well as agricultural products to farmers, ranchers, fertilizer dealers, and distributors. The company also sells industrial machinery and related components; and holds working interests in natural gas properties. LSB Industries, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.