Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) Analysts See $1.05 EPS; Consol Energy (CEIX) Shorts Up By 6.43%

Analysts expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to report $1.05 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 17.97% from last quarter’s $1.28 EPS. MTX’s profit would be $36.30M giving it 12.54 P/E if the $1.05 EPS is correct. After having $1.11 EPS previously, Minerals Technologies Inc.’s analysts see -5.41% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $52.67. About 105,375 shares traded. Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) has declined 19.10% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MTX News: 03/05/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.12; 05/04/2018 – Minerals Technologies: Acquisition Will Be Financed Through Combination of Cash on Hand and Credit Facilities; 05/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES SEES DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES: AMENDMENT INCL. NEW $300M REVOLVER; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES IN AMENDED REFINANCING PACT; 05/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES: PACT TO BUY SIVOMATIC HOLDING B.V; 05/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES – ACQUISITION WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH CASH ON HAND, CURRENT CREDIT FACILITIES; 03/05/2018 – Minerals Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 05/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES SAYS MATURITY DATE FOR LOANS UNDER REFINANCING REVOLVING FACILITY IS APRIL 18, 2023

Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) had an increase of 6.43% in short interest. CEIX’s SI was 781,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.43% from 734,100 shares previously. With 224,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX)’s short sellers to cover CEIX’s short positions. The SI to Consol Energy Inc’s float is 2.88%. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $25.85. About 177,391 shares traded. CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) has declined 31.86% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CEIX News: 16/04/2018 – Consol Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ CONSOL Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CEIX); 16/04/2018 – CONSOL Energy Pledges Multi-year Funding for School Safety Initiative; 25/04/2018 – CONSOL Coal Resources Announces Distribution for First Quarter of 2018; 07/05/2018 – CONSOL ENERGY INC CNX.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $1 TO $21; 08/03/2018 CONSOL Coal Resources LP Announces 2017 K-1 Tax Package Availability; 30/05/2018 – Consol Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 6; 03/05/2018 – CONSOL Energy 1Q Net $71M; 03/05/2018 – CONSOL COAL RESOURCES LP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $87.8 MLN VS $79.1 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CONSOL Energy Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures $125M-$145M

CONSOL Energy Inc. produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company has market cap of $713.74 million. The firm owns and operates its mining activities in the Northern Appalachian Basin. It has a 6.96 P/E ratio. The Company’s flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, which has the capacity to produce approximately 28.5 million tons of coal yearly and is comprised three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold Minerals Technologies Inc. shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 32.77 million shares or 1.72% less from 33.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement has 93,238 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Ameritas Inv Prns accumulated 0.04% or 13,303 shares. 3,653 are owned by Stevens Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership. First Mercantile Trust invested 0.03% in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 50,025 shares. Sei Invests Com owns 33,423 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 16,242 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.02% or 25,297 shares. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Profund Ltd Liability Co invested in 4,359 shares. American National Registered Inv Advisor has invested 0.18% in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Blair William And Il has 38,692 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Skyline Asset Mgmt L P stated it has 165,500 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.07% in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX).

Minerals Technologies Inc. develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.82 billion. The companyÂ’s Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc. It has a 11.11 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s products are used in paper, building materials, paint and coatings, glass, ceramic, polymer, food, automotive, and pharmaceutical industries.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $35,391 activity. $23,663 worth of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) was bought by Deans Alison Ann on Thursday, March 14. $11,728 worth of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) was bought by CLARK ROBERT L on Thursday, March 14.

