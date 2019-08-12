Mine Safety Appliances Company (MSA) Share Value Declined While Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Decreased Stake by $902,486; Bank Of America Has Raised Mercer Intl (MERC) Position by $434,031; Stock Value Declined

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Mercer Intl Inc (MERC) by 106.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 33,387 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.26% . The institutional investor held 64,825 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, up from 31,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Mercer Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $734.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $11.19. About 51,259 shares traded. Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) has declined 25.33% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MERC News: 24/04/2018 – Mercer: BREAKING: Be the first to see the pressing issues impacting the #FutureofWork in @Mercer’s newly released 2018 Glob…; 10/04/2018 – David Alexander: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads; 06/03/2018 – Mercer Intl Had Filed Claim Against Canada in 2012 Over Celgar Pulp Mill; 03/05/2018 – MERCER INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $367.9M, EST. $336.0M; 21/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Anna Massoglia: SCOOP: Robert Mercer backed secretive “dark money” group that worked with Facebook & Google to target swing; 05/04/2018 – Adam Goldman: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads at; 07/03/2018 – Mercer International Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 11/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 05/03/2018 – Mercer International Announced Nafta Claim Against Canada in January 2012

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc (MSA) by 24.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 8,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 27,232 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, down from 35,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $102. About 9,361 shares traded. MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) has risen 5.75% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSA News: 19/04/2018 – RPAI Signs Two New Leases At Huebner Oaks In The San Antonio MSA; 09/04/2018 – Two Leading Australia Fire Brigades Invest in New MSA Breathing Equipment; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc, to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfolio of Dispensaries; 15/05/2018 – MSA Security Names Michael O’Neil Chairman and Appoints Glen Kucera CEO; 07/05/2018 – MSA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 38C/SHR FROM 35C/SHR, BDVD EST. 37C; 19/04/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES – 4 NEW MSA WITH MAJOR UTILITY CUSTOMERS WITH A 3-YEAR ANTICIPATED VALUE OF ABOUT $63 MLN; 23/04/2018 – MSA SAFETY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.01, EST. 84C; 15/05/2018 – MSA Board Elects Nishan J. Vartanian CEO of MSA Safety; William M. Lambert Elected Non-Executive Chairman; 07/05/2018 – MSA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 9%; 02/05/2018 – FTC: Global Concepts Ltd. Deceptively Advertised MSA 30X Amplifier Device to Consumers Nationwide

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $251.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rpc Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 101,758 shares to 128,249 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold MSA shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 27.58 million shares or 3.13% less from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Starr Intll Co has 0.03% invested in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) for 690 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management stated it has 15,300 shares. Alps Advisors reported 0% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Comerica National Bank holds 0.06% or 64,789 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Grp, New Jersey-based fund reported 44,000 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc holds 0.01% or 1,974 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 9,400 shares. Sit Investment Assocs Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Glenmede Trust Com Na invested in 0% or 2,473 shares. 111,952 are held by Millennium Management Ltd Liability Com. Advisors Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.03% or 17,993 shares. Ftb Advsrs accumulated 0% or 125 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.15% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Camarda Financial Lc has invested 0% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA).

Analysts await MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 1.72% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.16 per share. MSA’s profit will be $45.70M for 21.61 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by MSA Safety Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.28% negative EPS growth.

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) by 78,867 shares to 74,091 shares, valued at $365,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold MERC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 50.29 million shares or 4.98% more from 47.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bankshares owns 44,750 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 10,980 shares. 465,437 are held by Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp. accumulated 5,071 shares or 0% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 16,100 shares. Iat Reinsurance reported 16.34M shares stake. 38,640 are held by Oak Oh. Paloma Prns Mgmt Co invested 0.01% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Toronto Dominion Bank reported 493 shares. Moreover, Royal Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) for 141,772 shares. Gates Capital Management holds 1.8% or 2.99 million shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 500 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership owns 25,504 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 14,076 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 11,220 shares.