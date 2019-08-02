Mine Safety Appliances Company (MSA) Share Value Declined While Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Cut Stake; Argi Investment Services Boosted Its Stake in Ford Motor Co Com (F) by $453,816

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc (MSA) by 24.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 8,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 27,232 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, down from 35,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $104.33. About 80,218 shares traded. MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) has risen 5.75% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSA News: 13/03/2018 QSFP-DD MSA to release QSFP-DD Thermal White Paper During OFC 2018; 23/04/2018 – MSA Safety 1Q EPS 83c; 17/04/2018 – MSA Security Opens Additional Windsor Training Facility in San Diego; 16/04/2018 – APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT CO AIV.N – DRANOFF PROPERTIES WILL SELL AIMCO ITS APARTMENT COMMUNITY HOLDINGS IN PHILADELPHIA MSA FOR $445 MLN; 02/05/2018 – FTC: Global Concepts Ltd. Deceptively Advertised MSA 30X Amplifier Device to Consumers Nationwide; 15/05/2018 – MSA Security Names Michael O’Neil Chairman and Appoints Glen Kucera CEO; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc, to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfol; 07/05/2018 – MSA Safety Raises Dividend to 38c; 16/04/2018 – Part Trailblazer, Part Top Gun: MSA to Debut New Jet-Style Fire Helmet at 2018 Fire Department Instructor’s Conference; 19/04/2018 – RPAI Signs Two New Leases At Huebner Oaks In The San Antonio MSA

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Ford Motor Co Com (F) by 26.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 56,727 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 267,785 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, up from 211,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Ford Motor Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.17B market cap company. The stock 0.05% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $9.31. It is down 5.36% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 21/04/2018 – Ford tells WPP it will take bids from other ad agencies; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – FORD IS RESUMING PRODUCTION OF F-150 PICKUP AT DEARBORN TRUCK PLANT ON FRIDAY; 25/04/2018 – Ford Plans $11.5 Billion in Extra Cuts, Kills Slow-Selling Cars; 26/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – AS A RESULT OF FOURTEENTH AMENDMENT, MATURITY DATES FOR 25% OF COMMITMENTS HAVE BEEN EXTENDED TO APRIL 30, 2021; 09/05/2018 – Ford temporarily halts F-series, Super Duty production because of parts shortage; 15/03/2018 – Ford Targets Toyota Hybrids, Jeep SUVs in Showroom-Wide Overhaul; 04/04/2018 – GM and Ford Have a Few Lessons for Elon Musk — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – In Canada, driverless cars learn to see in the snow; 25/04/2018 – FORD ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $11.5B COST AND EFFICIENCY ACTIONS; 01/05/2018 – Ford F-Series Posts Best April Results in 18 Years While New Expedition Climbs 26 % at Retail; New Navigator Retail Sales Jump 135 %

Analysts await MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 1.72% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.16 per share. MSA’s profit will be $45.69 million for 22.10 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by MSA Safety Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.28% negative EPS growth.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50M and $251.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rpc Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 101,758 shares to 128,249 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,590 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $299,188 activity. The insider THORNTON JOHN L bought 10,200 shares worth $100,038.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Dev Mkt Etf (VEA) by 126,973 shares to 1.91 million shares, valued at $78.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust Core S&P Scp Etf (IJR) by 24,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,825 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp Com (NYSE:KMB).

