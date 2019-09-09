Mine Safety Appliances Company (MSA) Holder Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Lowered Position; Shaker Investments Upped Position in Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc (MSA) by 24.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 8,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 27,232 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, down from 35,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $107.08. About 102,710 shares traded. MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) has risen 5.75% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSA News: 19/04/2018 – RPAI Signs Two New Leases At Huebner Oaks In The San Antonio MSA; 18/04/2018 – NAMSAP Says CMS’s MSA Policy lnstitutionalizes Opioid Abuse; 23/04/2018 – MSA SAFETY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.01, EST. 84C; 23/04/2018 – MSA Safety 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 07/05/2018 – MSA Increases Quarterly Dividend By 9 Percent; 07/05/2018 – MSA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 9%; 09/04/2018 – Two Leading Australia Fire Brigades Invest in New MSA Breathing Equipment; 07/05/2018 – MSA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 38C/SHR FROM 35C/SHR, BDVD EST. 37C; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc, to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfolio of Dispensaries; 16/04/2018 – Part Trailblazer, Part Top Gun: MSA to Debut New Jet-Style Fire Helmet at 2018 Fire Department lnstructor’s Conference

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 14.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 915 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 7,435 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, up from 6,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $233.1. About 1.95M shares traded or 67.43% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 21/03/2018 – Ulta Refutes Reselling Lawsuit, Saying ‘Third Parties’ May Be to Blame; 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – The Better Skin Co. Launches in Ulta Beauty Nationwide; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10M and $144.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 5,246 shares to 31,127 shares, valued at $5.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,590 shares, and cut its stake in Axos Finl Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 5,650 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Co accumulated 6,776 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 697 were accumulated by Quantum Capital Mgmt. Pacific Glob Mngmt holds 2,555 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated reported 40,265 shares stake. Ithaka Gru Incorporated Ltd Llc holds 62,883 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Llc has 0.32% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 29,172 shares. 15,913 are held by Scholtz Co Limited Liability. Westover Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.21% or 1,148 shares. Brinker Inc reported 15,848 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 24,308 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 1,440 were accumulated by Pinnacle Financial Prns Incorporated. Bath Savings Tru has 0.53% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold MSA shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 27.58 million shares or 3.13% less from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 38,584 are owned by Congress Asset Management Ma. Arizona State Retirement System holds 25,177 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 296,985 are held by Westfield Capital Mngmt Communications Lp. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 15,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Champlain Investment Prns Ltd has invested 0.76% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 4,100 shares. Palisade Cap Lc Nj holds 0.36% or 107,002 shares in its portfolio. 63,011 are owned by Bahl & Gaynor. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Ameriprise Fin Inc has 360,921 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. King Luther Capital Corp has invested 0.01% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 32,408 shares. Comerica Bank has 64,789 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $251.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) by 4,580 shares to 59,225 shares, valued at $4.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 2,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,394 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Analysts await MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 0.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.16 per share. MSA’s profit will be $44.10M for 23.28 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by MSA Safety Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.