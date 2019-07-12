Mine Safety Appliances Company (MSA) Holder Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $902,486 as Market Valuation Rose; Washington Trust Company Decreased Becton Dickinson (BDX) Holding by $333,152; Stock Declined

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc (MSA) by 24.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 8,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,232 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, down from 35,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $103.62. About 112,473 shares traded. MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) has risen 16.59% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MSA News: 15/05/2018 – MSA Board Elects Nishan J. Vartanian CEO of MSA Safety; William M. Lambert Elected Non-Executive Chairman; 22/04/2018 – DJ MSA Safety Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSA); 18/04/2018 – NAMSAP Says CMS’s MSA Policy Institutionalizes Opioid Abuse; 15/05/2018 – MSA BOARD ELECTS NISHAN J. VARTANIAN CEO OF MSA SAFETY; WILLIAM; 16/04/2018 – Part Trailblazer, Part Top Gun: MSA to Debut New Jet-Style Fire Helmet at 2018 Fire Department Instructor’s Conference; 07/05/2018 – MSA Increases Quarterly Dividend By 9 Percent; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc., to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfolio of Cannabis Dispenseries; 23/04/2018 – MSA Safety 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 07/05/2018 – MSA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 38C/SHR FROM 35C/SHR, BDVD EST. 37C; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc, to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfol

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 1,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,833 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.17M, down from 88,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $256.17. About 1.01 million shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST

Analysts await MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 9.35% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.07 per share. MSA’s profit will be $45.27 million for 22.14 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by MSA Safety Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “PNC’s Gregory B. Jordan Elected to MSA Board of Directors – PRNewswire” on February 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MSA Safety to add Sierra Monitor – Seeking Alpha” published on March 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Should Know About MSA Safety Incorporated’s (NYSE:MSA) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is MSA Safety Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:MSA) 17% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $251.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 7,280 shares to 66,645 shares, valued at $3.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 2,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,394 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold MSA shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 27.58 million shares or 3.13% less from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 16,200 shares. Camarda Financial Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Aperio Gru Ltd Co holds 12,043 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 2,450 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 143 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 1.35 million shares. Northern Corp holds 556,376 shares. Champlain Invest Partners Lc reported 841,055 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) or 7,959 shares. Prudential Incorporated reported 23,853 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Com invested in 0% or 2,135 shares. Pennsylvania-based Stevens Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Millennium Lc owns 111,952 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Llc reported 12,938 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $836.55 million for 20.79 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1,653 shares to 20,618 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall (VYM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Triangle Securities Wealth Management invested in 3,486 shares. Duncker Streett Inc reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Co accumulated 19,593 shares. Korea Investment owns 23,200 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Ftb Advsr holds 0.08% or 4,093 shares in its portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Pictet Asset Management Ltd accumulated 296,432 shares. Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Co, a Ohio-based fund reported 371 shares. Csat Advisory LP has 16 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Da Davidson has invested 0.16% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, Tru Of Vermont has 1.23% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Buckingham Capital Inc owns 8,341 shares. Bahl & Gaynor has 189,878 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Com accumulated 967 shares. Everett Harris Co Ca holds 2.54% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 391,458 shares.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Becton Dickinson (BDX) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA OK’s BD’s Venovo stent – Seeking Alpha” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Becton Dickinson upsizes notes tender offer – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: June 28, 2019.