MINDBODY Inc. (MB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA)

Both MINDBODY Inc. (NASDAQ:MB) and Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MINDBODY Inc. 31,096 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Tableau Software Inc. 141 12.02 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights MINDBODY Inc. and Tableau Software Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MINDBODY Inc. and Tableau Software Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MINDBODY Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tableau Software Inc. 0.00% -12.1% -7.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for MINDBODY Inc. and Tableau Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MINDBODY Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tableau Software Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Tableau Software Inc. is $154.33, which is potential -8.97% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both MINDBODY Inc. and Tableau Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 98.77% respectively. MINDBODY Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.14%. Competitively, 0.8% are Tableau Software Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MINDBODY Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Tableau Software Inc. -3.64% 0.84% 40.41% 32.37% 65.93% 41.27%

MINDBODY, Inc. operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build client scheduling and online booking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, analytics and reporting, simple and intuitive user experience, mobility, branded Web, social integration, cloud-based architecture, open platform for third-party application development, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, barre, indoor cycling, personal training, martial arts, and dance exercise, spas, salons, music instruction studios, dance studios, childrenÂ’s activity centers, and integrative health centers. The company offers its software platform to its subscribers as a subscription-based service. It also connects consumers with businesses through its MINDBODY app, a consumer-facing mobile app that allows consumers to discover, evaluate, book, and pay for wellness services; MINDBODY Network, a fee-based platform that connects subscribers with local consumers via the MINDBODY app and third-party partner applications, or Websites; and MINDBODY API Platform and Partner Ecosystem, a platform focuses in areas, such as marketing automation, accounting, loyalty, mobile, and social interactions. MINDBODY, Inc. sells its subscriptions through a direct sales team primarily in San Luis Obispo, California; the United Kingdom; and Australia. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California.

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data independently; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to improve the dissemination of information across an organization and promote improved decision-making. The company also provides Tableau Online, a hosted SaaS version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform that allows users of various backgrounds, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites. In addition, it offers Vizable that turns data into graphs, as well as allows it to be shared from an iPad; Live Query Engine, which interprets abstract queries generated by VizQL into syntax understandable by popular database systems; In-Memory data engine that allows to analyze large amounts of data independently of database systems; and maintenance and support, training, and professional services. The company serves organizations in various industries, including business services, energy and telecommunications, financial services, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing and technology, media and entertainment, public sector, education, retail, consumer, and distribution industries. It sells its products directly, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as technology vendors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and independent software vendor partners in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Tableau Software, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.