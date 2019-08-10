MINDBODY Inc. (MB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

As Application Software companies, MINDBODY Inc. (NASDAQ:MB) and Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MINDBODY Inc. 29,022 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Stamps.com Inc. 82 2.20 N/A 7.33 6.51

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for MINDBODY Inc. and Stamps.com Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of MINDBODY Inc. and Stamps.com Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MINDBODY Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Stamps.com Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 16.4%

Analyst Ratings

MINDBODY Inc. and Stamps.com Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MINDBODY Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stamps.com Inc. 1 2 2 2.40

Meanwhile, Stamps.com Inc.’s consensus target price is $80.6, while its potential upside is 38.18%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders owned 1.14% of MINDBODY Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Stamps.com Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MINDBODY Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Stamps.com Inc. 0.36% 5.76% -43.62% -73.74% -81.8% -69.32%

Summary

Stamps.com Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors MINDBODY Inc.

MINDBODY, Inc. operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build client scheduling and online booking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, analytics and reporting, simple and intuitive user experience, mobility, branded Web, social integration, cloud-based architecture, open platform for third-party application development, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, barre, indoor cycling, personal training, martial arts, and dance exercise, spas, salons, music instruction studios, dance studios, childrenÂ’s activity centers, and integrative health centers. The company offers its software platform to its subscribers as a subscription-based service. It also connects consumers with businesses through its MINDBODY app, a consumer-facing mobile app that allows consumers to discover, evaluate, book, and pay for wellness services; MINDBODY Network, a fee-based platform that connects subscribers with local consumers via the MINDBODY app and third-party partner applications, or Websites; and MINDBODY API Platform and Partner Ecosystem, a platform focuses in areas, such as marketing automation, accounting, loyalty, mobile, and social interactions. MINDBODY, Inc. sells its subscriptions through a direct sales team primarily in San Luis Obispo, California; the United Kingdom; and Australia. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The companyÂ’s USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, DYMO Stamp labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.