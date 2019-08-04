MINDBODY Inc. (MB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO)

Since MINDBODY Inc. (NASDAQ:MB) and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MINDBODY Inc. 28,217 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Sonic Foundry Inc. 1 0.18 N/A -0.89 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has MINDBODY Inc. and Sonic Foundry Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MINDBODY Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sonic Foundry Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of MINDBODY Inc. shares and 13.14% of Sonic Foundry Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.14% of MINDBODY Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 38.41% of Sonic Foundry Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MINDBODY Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Sonic Foundry Inc. -8.18% 13.48% 3.59% 42.25% -53.82% 55.38%

MINDBODY, Inc. operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build client scheduling and online booking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, analytics and reporting, simple and intuitive user experience, mobility, branded Web, social integration, cloud-based architecture, open platform for third-party application development, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, barre, indoor cycling, personal training, martial arts, and dance exercise, spas, salons, music instruction studios, dance studios, childrenÂ’s activity centers, and integrative health centers. The company offers its software platform to its subscribers as a subscription-based service. It also connects consumers with businesses through its MINDBODY app, a consumer-facing mobile app that allows consumers to discover, evaluate, book, and pay for wellness services; MINDBODY Network, a fee-based platform that connects subscribers with local consumers via the MINDBODY app and third-party partner applications, or Websites; and MINDBODY API Platform and Partner Ecosystem, a platform focuses in areas, such as marketing automation, accounting, loyalty, mobile, and social interactions. MINDBODY, Inc. sells its subscriptions through a direct sales team primarily in San Luis Obispo, California; the United Kingdom; and Australia. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California.