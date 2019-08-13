MINDBODY Inc. (MB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

MINDBODY Inc. (NASDAQ:MB) and Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MINDBODY Inc. 29,871 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Micro Focus International plc 24 2.30 N/A 3.43 6.09

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of MINDBODY Inc. and Micro Focus International plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MINDBODY Inc. and Micro Focus International plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MINDBODY Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Micro Focus International plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for MINDBODY Inc. and Micro Focus International plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MINDBODY Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Micro Focus International plc 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Micro Focus International plc is $21, which is potential 6.38% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of MINDBODY Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 18.77% of Micro Focus International plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.14% of MINDBODY Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MINDBODY Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Micro Focus International plc -1.6% -21.93% -11.95% -11.71% 3.56% 0.55%

Summary

Micro Focus International plc beats on 5 of the 6 factors MINDBODY Inc.

MINDBODY, Inc. operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build client scheduling and online booking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, analytics and reporting, simple and intuitive user experience, mobility, branded Web, social integration, cloud-based architecture, open platform for third-party application development, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, barre, indoor cycling, personal training, martial arts, and dance exercise, spas, salons, music instruction studios, dance studios, childrenÂ’s activity centers, and integrative health centers. The company offers its software platform to its subscribers as a subscription-based service. It also connects consumers with businesses through its MINDBODY app, a consumer-facing mobile app that allows consumers to discover, evaluate, book, and pay for wellness services; MINDBODY Network, a fee-based platform that connects subscribers with local consumers via the MINDBODY app and third-party partner applications, or Websites; and MINDBODY API Platform and Partner Ecosystem, a platform focuses in areas, such as marketing automation, accounting, loyalty, mobile, and social interactions. MINDBODY, Inc. sells its subscriptions through a direct sales team primarily in San Luis Obispo, California; the United Kingdom; and Australia. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments. It provides software products in the areas of collaboration, endpoint management, file and networking services, identity and access management, information archiving, security management, terminal emulation, and software delivery and testing, as well as COBOL development and mainframe, and data center solutions. The company offers enterprise Linux, OpenStack private cloud, software-defined storage, and other IT infrastructure management and optimization solutions; and professional, and training and education services. Micro Focus International plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.