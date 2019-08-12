MINDBODY Inc. (MB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Since MINDBODY Inc. (NASDAQ:MB) and Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MINDBODY Inc. 29,871 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Dropbox Inc. 23 4.92 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for MINDBODY Inc. and Dropbox Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MINDBODY Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dropbox Inc. 0.00% -4.1% -1.5%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for MINDBODY Inc. and Dropbox Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MINDBODY Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dropbox Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

On the other hand, Dropbox Inc.’s potential upside is 39.02% and its average target price is $25.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of MINDBODY Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.4% of Dropbox Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.14% of MINDBODY Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Dropbox Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MINDBODY Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Dropbox Inc. -4.54% -5.8% -1.42% -1.55% -15.16% 15.32%

Summary

Dropbox Inc. beats MINDBODY Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

MINDBODY, Inc. operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build client scheduling and online booking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, analytics and reporting, simple and intuitive user experience, mobility, branded Web, social integration, cloud-based architecture, open platform for third-party application development, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, barre, indoor cycling, personal training, martial arts, and dance exercise, spas, salons, music instruction studios, dance studios, childrenÂ’s activity centers, and integrative health centers. The company offers its software platform to its subscribers as a subscription-based service. It also connects consumers with businesses through its MINDBODY app, a consumer-facing mobile app that allows consumers to discover, evaluate, book, and pay for wellness services; MINDBODY Network, a fee-based platform that connects subscribers with local consumers via the MINDBODY app and third-party partner applications, or Websites; and MINDBODY API Platform and Partner Ecosystem, a platform focuses in areas, such as marketing automation, accounting, loyalty, mobile, and social interactions. MINDBODY, Inc. sells its subscriptions through a direct sales team primarily in San Luis Obispo, California; the United Kingdom; and Australia. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California.

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.