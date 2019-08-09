MINDBODY Inc. (MB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)

MINDBODY Inc. (NASDAQ:MB) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MINDBODY Inc. 29,022 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Borqs Technologies Inc. 4 0.26 N/A 0.03 80.65

Table 1 highlights MINDBODY Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides MINDBODY Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MINDBODY Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both MINDBODY Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 34% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.14% of MINDBODY Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Borqs Technologies Inc. has 35.38% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MINDBODY Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Borqs Technologies Inc. -16.66% -21.39% -45.05% 18.48% -68.15% -21.88%

Summary

Borqs Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors MINDBODY Inc.

MINDBODY, Inc. operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build client scheduling and online booking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, analytics and reporting, simple and intuitive user experience, mobility, branded Web, social integration, cloud-based architecture, open platform for third-party application development, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, barre, indoor cycling, personal training, martial arts, and dance exercise, spas, salons, music instruction studios, dance studios, childrenÂ’s activity centers, and integrative health centers. The company offers its software platform to its subscribers as a subscription-based service. It also connects consumers with businesses through its MINDBODY app, a consumer-facing mobile app that allows consumers to discover, evaluate, book, and pay for wellness services; MINDBODY Network, a fee-based platform that connects subscribers with local consumers via the MINDBODY app and third-party partner applications, or Websites; and MINDBODY API Platform and Partner Ecosystem, a platform focuses in areas, such as marketing automation, accounting, loyalty, mobile, and social interactions. MINDBODY, Inc. sells its subscriptions through a direct sales team primarily in San Luis Obispo, California; the United Kingdom; and Australia. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.