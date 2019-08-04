MINDBODY Inc. (MB) and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Contrasting side by side

MINDBODY Inc. (NASDAQ:MB) and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MINDBODY Inc. 27,959 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Workiva Inc. 51 10.25 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MINDBODY Inc. and Workiva Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us MINDBODY Inc. and Workiva Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MINDBODY Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Workiva Inc. 0.00% 534.9% -22%

Analyst Ratings

MINDBODY Inc. and Workiva Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MINDBODY Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Workiva Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Workiva Inc.’s average target price is $44.33, while its potential downside is -23.20%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of MINDBODY Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.2% of Workiva Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.14% of MINDBODY Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Workiva Inc. has 6.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MINDBODY Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Workiva Inc. -2.9% -2.23% 9.61% 45.58% 128.59% 60.18%

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Workiva Inc. beats MINDBODY Inc.

MINDBODY, Inc. operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build client scheduling and online booking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, analytics and reporting, simple and intuitive user experience, mobility, branded Web, social integration, cloud-based architecture, open platform for third-party application development, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, barre, indoor cycling, personal training, martial arts, and dance exercise, spas, salons, music instruction studios, dance studios, childrenÂ’s activity centers, and integrative health centers. The company offers its software platform to its subscribers as a subscription-based service. It also connects consumers with businesses through its MINDBODY app, a consumer-facing mobile app that allows consumers to discover, evaluate, book, and pay for wellness services; MINDBODY Network, a fee-based platform that connects subscribers with local consumers via the MINDBODY app and third-party partner applications, or Websites; and MINDBODY API Platform and Partner Ecosystem, a platform focuses in areas, such as marketing automation, accounting, loyalty, mobile, and social interactions. MINDBODY, Inc. sells its subscriptions through a direct sales team primarily in San Luis Obispo, California; the United Kingdom; and Australia. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.