MINDBODY Inc. (MB) and SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) Contrasting side by side

MINDBODY Inc. (NASDAQ:MB) and SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MINDBODY Inc. 28,749 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 SolarWinds Corporation 18 5.91 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 highlights MINDBODY Inc. and SolarWinds Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MINDBODY Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SolarWinds Corporation 0.00% -1.6% -0.8%

Analyst Recommendations

MINDBODY Inc. and SolarWinds Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MINDBODY Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SolarWinds Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

Meanwhile, SolarWinds Corporation’s consensus target price is $17.5, while its potential upside is 3.37%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of MINDBODY Inc. shares and 97.1% of SolarWinds Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.14% of MINDBODY Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.9% are SolarWinds Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MINDBODY Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% SolarWinds Corporation -0.5% -0.44% -7.1% 3.58% 0% 29.57%

Summary

SolarWinds Corporation beats MINDBODY Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

MINDBODY, Inc. operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build client scheduling and online booking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, analytics and reporting, simple and intuitive user experience, mobility, branded Web, social integration, cloud-based architecture, open platform for third-party application development, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, barre, indoor cycling, personal training, martial arts, and dance exercise, spas, salons, music instruction studios, dance studios, childrenÂ’s activity centers, and integrative health centers. The company offers its software platform to its subscribers as a subscription-based service. It also connects consumers with businesses through its MINDBODY app, a consumer-facing mobile app that allows consumers to discover, evaluate, book, and pay for wellness services; MINDBODY Network, a fee-based platform that connects subscribers with local consumers via the MINDBODY app and third-party partner applications, or Websites; and MINDBODY API Platform and Partner Ecosystem, a platform focuses in areas, such as marketing automation, accounting, loyalty, mobile, and social interactions. MINDBODY, Inc. sells its subscriptions through a direct sales team primarily in San Luis Obispo, California; the United Kingdom; and Australia. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products that are designed to solve the day-to-day problems encountered by technology professionals managing complex IT infrastructure covering on-premise, cloud, and hybrid IT environments. The company markets and sells its products directly to database administrators, storage administrators, Web operators, and DevOps professionals, as well as managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.