MINDBODY Inc. (MB) and Pivotal Software Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) Comparing side by side

As Application Software businesses, MINDBODY Inc. (NASDAQ:MB) and Pivotal Software Inc. (NYSE:PVTL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MINDBODY Inc. 30,173 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Pivotal Software Inc. 17 5.54 N/A -0.54 0.00

Demonstrates MINDBODY Inc. and Pivotal Software Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MINDBODY Inc. (NASDAQ:MB) and Pivotal Software Inc. (NYSE:PVTL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MINDBODY Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pivotal Software Inc. 0.00% -11.2% -7.9%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for MINDBODY Inc. and Pivotal Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MINDBODY Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pivotal Software Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively the consensus price target of Pivotal Software Inc. is $22.6, which is potential 61.43% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of MINDBODY Inc. shares and 79.8% of Pivotal Software Inc. shares. MINDBODY Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.14%. Competitively, Pivotal Software Inc. has 3.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MINDBODY Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Pivotal Software Inc. -4.05% -10.57% -55.91% -48.81% -58% -42.02%

MINDBODY, Inc. operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build client scheduling and online booking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, analytics and reporting, simple and intuitive user experience, mobility, branded Web, social integration, cloud-based architecture, open platform for third-party application development, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, barre, indoor cycling, personal training, martial arts, and dance exercise, spas, salons, music instruction studios, dance studios, childrenÂ’s activity centers, and integrative health centers. The company offers its software platform to its subscribers as a subscription-based service. It also connects consumers with businesses through its MINDBODY app, a consumer-facing mobile app that allows consumers to discover, evaluate, book, and pay for wellness services; MINDBODY Network, a fee-based platform that connects subscribers with local consumers via the MINDBODY app and third-party partner applications, or Websites; and MINDBODY API Platform and Partner Ecosystem, a platform focuses in areas, such as marketing automation, accounting, loyalty, mobile, and social interactions. MINDBODY, Inc. sells its subscriptions through a direct sales team primarily in San Luis Obispo, California; the United Kingdom; and Australia. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California.

Pivotal Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications. The company also enables its customers to accelerate their adoption of a modern software development process and their business success using its platform through its strategic services, Pivotal Labs (Labs). Pivotal Software, Inc. markets and sells PCF and Labs through its sales force and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.