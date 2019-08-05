MIND C.T.I. Ltd (MNDO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sykes Enterprises Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) and Sykes Enterprises Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE), both competing one another are Information Technology Services companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MIND C.T.I. Ltd 2 2.37 N/A 0.28 7.72 Sykes Enterprises Incorporated 28 0.73 N/A 1.18 23.89

Demonstrates MIND C.T.I. Ltd and Sykes Enterprises Incorporated earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Sykes Enterprises Incorporated has higher revenue and earnings than MIND C.T.I. Ltd. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. MIND C.T.I. Ltd is currently more affordable than Sykes Enterprises Incorporated, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has MIND C.T.I. Ltd and Sykes Enterprises Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND C.T.I. Ltd 0.00% 28.5% 21.6% Sykes Enterprises Incorporated 0.00% 6.1% 4.1%

Risk and Volatility

MIND C.T.I. Ltd has a 0.7 beta, while its volatility is 30.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Sykes Enterprises Incorporated’s 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.84 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MIND C.T.I. Ltd are 2.4 and 2.4. Competitively, Sykes Enterprises Incorporated has 2.3 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. MIND C.T.I. Ltd’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sykes Enterprises Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered MIND C.T.I. Ltd and Sykes Enterprises Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MIND C.T.I. Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Sykes Enterprises Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Sykes Enterprises Incorporated’s average target price is $33.5, while its potential upside is 21.73%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.2% of MIND C.T.I. Ltd shares are owned by institutional investors while 91.7% of Sykes Enterprises Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. MIND C.T.I. Ltd’s share owned by insiders are 55.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of Sykes Enterprises Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MIND C.T.I. Ltd -0.91% -1.81% -0.46% -11.79% 0.7% -4.82% Sykes Enterprises Incorporated -0.98% 3.85% 2.17% 5.25% -4.1% 14.4%

For the past year MIND C.T.I. Ltd has -4.82% weaker performance while Sykes Enterprises Incorporated has 14.4% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Sykes Enterprises Incorporated beats MIND C.T.I. Ltd.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform. Its solutions also include a workflow engine to support the implementation of business processes, including subscriber registration, order management, trouble ticket, and debt collection; and an integral point of sale solution that covers all dealer, store and cashier management, and sales processes. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising installation, turnkey project implementation services, customer support, training and maintenance services, software and process customization, and project management, as well as managed services, including day to day billing operational tasks primarily to its billing and customer care customers. Further, it provides PhonEX-ONE, an enterprise software product that collects, records, and stores call information, which are used by corporations for telecom expense management, call accounting, traffic analysis, and fraud detection. The company offers its products directly, as well as through network equipment vendors and systems integrators, and resellers primarily to communication providers, such as traditional wireline and wireless, voice over IP, broadband IP network operators, LTE operators, cable operators, and mobile virtual network operators. MIND C.T.I. Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its customer care services include product information requests, describing product features, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, handling billing inquiries, changing addresses, claims handling, ordering/reservations, prequalification and warranty management, providing health information, and roadside assistance. The companyÂ’s technical support services comprise handling inquiries regarding hardware, software, communications services, communications equipment, Internet access technology, and Internet portal usage; and customer acquisition services focuses around digital marketing, demand generation, and in-bound sales conversion, as well as inbound and outbound up-selling its clientsÂ’ products and services. It also provides technical staffing services and outsourced corporate help desk services; and fulfillment services, such as order and payment processing, inventory control, product delivery, and product returns handling. The company offers its services through phone, email, social media, text messaging, chat, and digital self-service support. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated provides its services to corporations, medium-sized businesses, and public institutions in the communications, financial services, technology/consumer, transportation and leisure, healthcare, and other industries. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, the Asia Pacific Rim, Europe, and Africa. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.