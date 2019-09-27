MIND C.T.I. Ltd (MNDO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP)

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) and Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP) compete against each other in the Information Technology Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MIND C.T.I. Ltd 2 0.00 16.50M 0.28 7.72 Internap Corporation 2 -0.38 21.07M -3.12 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us MIND C.T.I. Ltd and Internap Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND C.T.I. Ltd 721,690,066.92% 28.5% 21.6% Internap Corporation 935,488,167.65% 503.2% -9.2%

Volatility and Risk

MIND C.T.I. Ltd’s 0.7 beta indicates that its volatility is 30.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Internap Corporation’s 2.91 beta is the reason why it is 191.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MIND C.T.I. Ltd. Its rival Internap Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. MIND C.T.I. Ltd has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Internap Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered MIND C.T.I. Ltd and Internap Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MIND C.T.I. Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Internap Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Internap Corporation’s consensus price target is $10, while its potential upside is 318.41%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MIND C.T.I. Ltd and Internap Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 16.2% and 72.9% respectively. Insiders held 55.8% of MIND C.T.I. Ltd shares. Comparatively, 6.9% are Internap Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MIND C.T.I. Ltd -0.91% -1.81% -0.46% -11.79% 0.7% -4.82% Internap Corporation -6.58% -1.32% -22.19% -43.77% -69.15% -28.19%

For the past year MIND C.T.I. Ltd has stronger performance than Internap Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors MIND C.T.I. Ltd beats Internap Corporation.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform. Its solutions also include a workflow engine to support the implementation of business processes, including subscriber registration, order management, trouble ticket, and debt collection; and an integral point of sale solution that covers all dealer, store and cashier management, and sales processes. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising installation, turnkey project implementation services, customer support, training and maintenance services, software and process customization, and project management, as well as managed services, including day to day billing operational tasks primarily to its billing and customer care customers. Further, it provides PhonEX-ONE, an enterprise software product that collects, records, and stores call information, which are used by corporations for telecom expense management, call accounting, traffic analysis, and fraud detection. The company offers its products directly, as well as through network equipment vendors and systems integrators, and resellers primarily to communication providers, such as traditional wireline and wireless, voice over IP, broadband IP network operators, LTE operators, cable operators, and mobile virtual network operators. MIND C.T.I. Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

Internap Corporation operates as a technology provider of Internet infrastructure services. It operates through two business segments, Data Center and Network Services, and Cloud and Hosting Services. The Data Center and Network Services segment offers colocation services, including physical space within data centers and related services, such as power, interconnection, environmental controls, monitoring, and security; and Internet protocol (IP) connectivity services comprising its patented Performance IP and content delivery network services, IP routing hardware and software platforms, and Managed Internet Route Optimizer controllers. This segment offers its colocation services through 49 data centers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region; and IP connectivity services through 81 IP service points worldwide. The Cloud and Hosting Services segment provides hosted Infrastructure-as-a-Service as a cloud platform or through managed hosting that includes the provision and maintenance of hardware, data center infrastructure, and interconnection that enables its customers to own and manage their software applications and content. This segment offers cloud and managed hosting services, which comprise compute and storage services, as well as a single tenant infrastructure environment through an integrated platform that includes servers, storage, and network. The company serves various industries, including software and Internet, such as advertising technology; media and entertainment comprising gaming; business services; hosting and IT infrastructure; health care technology infrastructure; and telecommunications. The company was formerly known as Internap Network Services Corporation and changed its name to Internap Corporation in November 2014. Internap Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.