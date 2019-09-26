MIND C.T.I. Ltd (MNDO)’s Financial Results Comparing With CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) and CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) have been rivals in the Information Technology Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MIND C.T.I. Ltd 2 2.34 N/A 0.28 7.72 CDW Corporation 108 1.05 N/A 4.38 26.98

In table 1 we can see MIND C.T.I. Ltd and CDW Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CDW Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than MIND C.T.I. Ltd. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. MIND C.T.I. Ltd is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of MIND C.T.I. Ltd and CDW Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND C.T.I. Ltd 0.00% 28.5% 21.6% CDW Corporation 0.00% 64.8% 9.1%

Volatility and Risk

MIND C.T.I. Ltd has a 0.7 beta, while its volatility is 30.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. CDW Corporation’s 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MIND C.T.I. Ltd. Its rival CDW Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.1 respectively. MIND C.T.I. Ltd has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CDW Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for MIND C.T.I. Ltd and CDW Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MIND C.T.I. Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 CDW Corporation 0 2 3 2.60

On the other hand, CDW Corporation’s potential downside is -9.08% and its consensus price target is $112.2.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MIND C.T.I. Ltd and CDW Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.2% and 95.4%. About 55.8% of MIND C.T.I. Ltd’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of CDW Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MIND C.T.I. Ltd -0.91% -1.81% -0.46% -11.79% 0.7% -4.82% CDW Corporation 4.01% 5% 10.06% 42.4% 41.37% 45.79%

For the past year MIND C.T.I. Ltd had bearish trend while CDW Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

CDW Corporation beats MIND C.T.I. Ltd on 9 of the 11 factors.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform. Its solutions also include a workflow engine to support the implementation of business processes, including subscriber registration, order management, trouble ticket, and debt collection; and an integral point of sale solution that covers all dealer, store and cashier management, and sales processes. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising installation, turnkey project implementation services, customer support, training and maintenance services, software and process customization, and project management, as well as managed services, including day to day billing operational tasks primarily to its billing and customer care customers. Further, it provides PhonEX-ONE, an enterprise software product that collects, records, and stores call information, which are used by corporations for telecom expense management, call accounting, traffic analysis, and fraud detection. The company offers its products directly, as well as through network equipment vendors and systems integrators, and resellers primarily to communication providers, such as traditional wireline and wireless, voice over IP, broadband IP network operators, LTE operators, cable operators, and mobile virtual network operators. MIND C.T.I. Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Corporate and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, network communications, enterprise and data storage, video monitors, printers, desktop computers, and servers; and software products include application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, network management, and software as a service offerings. The company also provides warranties, managed services, and consulting design and implementation services. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.