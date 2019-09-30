MIND C.T.I. Ltd (MNDO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA)

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) and Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA), both competing one another are Information Technology Services companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MIND C.T.I. Ltd 2 0.00 16.50M 0.28 7.72 Alithya Group Inc. 3 0.00 39.07M -0.24 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of MIND C.T.I. Ltd and Alithya Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us MIND C.T.I. Ltd and Alithya Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND C.T.I. Ltd 718,954,248.37% 28.5% 21.6% Alithya Group Inc. 1,371,743,557.33% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MIND C.T.I. Ltd and Alithya Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.2% and 49.78%. Insiders held 55.8% of MIND C.T.I. Ltd shares. Competitively, 19.89% are Alithya Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MIND C.T.I. Ltd -0.91% -1.81% -0.46% -11.79% 0.7% -4.82% Alithya Group Inc. 2.39% 21.46% -6.25% 14.5% -7.61% 27.66%

For the past year MIND C.T.I. Ltd had bearish trend while Alithya Group Inc. had bullish trend.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform. Its solutions also include a workflow engine to support the implementation of business processes, including subscriber registration, order management, trouble ticket, and debt collection; and an integral point of sale solution that covers all dealer, store and cashier management, and sales processes. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising installation, turnkey project implementation services, customer support, training and maintenance services, software and process customization, and project management, as well as managed services, including day to day billing operational tasks primarily to its billing and customer care customers. Further, it provides PhonEX-ONE, an enterprise software product that collects, records, and stores call information, which are used by corporations for telecom expense management, call accounting, traffic analysis, and fraud detection. The company offers its products directly, as well as through network equipment vendors and systems integrators, and resellers primarily to communication providers, such as traditional wireline and wireless, voice over IP, broadband IP network operators, LTE operators, cable operators, and mobile virtual network operators. MIND C.T.I. Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.