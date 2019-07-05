MIND C.T.I. Ltd (MNDO) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) is a company in the Information Technology Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.2% of MIND C.T.I. Ltd’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.32% of all Information Technology Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand MIND C.T.I. Ltd has 55.8% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 10.32% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have MIND C.T.I. Ltd and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND C.T.I. Ltd 0.00% 27.20% 20.80% Industry Average 10.54% 48.70% 10.57%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares MIND C.T.I. Ltd and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio MIND C.T.I. Ltd N/A 2 8.03 Industry Average 313.33M 2.97B 39.36

MIND C.T.I. Ltd has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio MIND C.T.I. Ltd is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for MIND C.T.I. Ltd and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MIND C.T.I. Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.25 1.57 2.58 2.62

The rivals have a potential upside of 52.84%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MIND C.T.I. Ltd and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MIND C.T.I. Ltd -2.3% -1.4% -13.11% -7.42% -3.64% -7.02% Industry Average 2.51% 13.75% 21.07% 25.99% 32.53% 44.35%

For the past year MIND C.T.I. Ltd had bearish trend while MIND C.T.I. Ltd’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MIND C.T.I. Ltd are 5.4 and 5.4. Competitively, MIND C.T.I. Ltd’s rivals have 2.11 and 2.09 for Current and Quick Ratio. MIND C.T.I. Ltd has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MIND C.T.I. Ltd’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

MIND C.T.I. Ltd is 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.77. Competitively, MIND C.T.I. Ltd’s rivals are 17.68% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Dividends

MIND C.T.I. Ltd does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors MIND C.T.I. Ltd’s rivals beat MIND C.T.I. Ltd.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform. Its solutions also include a workflow engine to support the implementation of business processes, including subscriber registration, order management, trouble ticket, and debt collection; and an integral point of sale solution that covers all dealer, store and cashier management, and sales processes. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising installation, turnkey project implementation services, customer support, training and maintenance services, software and process customization, and project management, as well as managed services, including day to day billing operational tasks primarily to its billing and customer care customers. Further, it provides PhonEX-ONE, an enterprise software product that collects, records, and stores call information, which are used by corporations for telecom expense management, call accounting, traffic analysis, and fraud detection. The company offers its products directly, as well as through network equipment vendors and systems integrators, and resellers primarily to communication providers, such as traditional wireline and wireless, voice over IP, broadband IP network operators, LTE operators, cable operators, and mobile virtual network operators. MIND C.T.I. Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.