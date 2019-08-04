MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)

MiMedx Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDXG) and Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiMedx Group Inc. 4 1.95 N/A 0.31 16.88 Titan Medical Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 highlights MiMedx Group Inc. and Titan Medical Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiMedx Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Titan Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

MiMedx Group Inc. and Titan Medical Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MiMedx Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Titan Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Titan Medical Inc.’s average price target is $6, while its potential upside is 217.46%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.08% of MiMedx Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Titan Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 7.5% of MiMedx Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MiMedx Group Inc. 4.79% 31.58% 116.05% 101.15% 9.38% 193.3% Titan Medical Inc. -9.22% -17.75% -30.63% -48.7% -35.2% 61.48%

For the past year MiMedx Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Titan Medical Inc.

Summary

MiMedx Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Titan Medical Inc.

MiMedx Group, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and markets regenerative biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION Process to produce allografts. The companyÂ’s proprietary processing methodology employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix that are tissue technologies processed from human amniotic membrane derived from donated placental tissue for homologous applications; OrthoFlo, an amniotic fluid-derived allograft for homologous applications; Physio, a bone grafting material comprising 100% bone tissue with no added carrier; and CollaFix, a technology platform derived from collagen fiber technology designed to mimic the natural composition, structure, and mechanical properties of musculoskeletal tissues to augment their repair. The company also offers EpiCord, an umbilical cord allograft that provides a connective tissue matrix to replace or supplement damaged or inadequate integumental tissue; AmnioCord, an umbilical cord allograft that offers a protective environment for the healing process; and AmnioFill, a cellular tissue matrix allograft that enhances healing. Its products have applications in the areas of wound care, burns, surgery, orthopedics, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmology, and dentistry. The company sells its products through direct sales force, and independent stocking distributors, and third party representatives in the United States, as well as independent distributors internationally. MiMedx Group, Inc. is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.