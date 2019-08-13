MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG)’s Financial Results Comparing With AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, MiMedx Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDXG) and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiMedx Group Inc. 4 1.87 N/A 0.31 16.88 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 82.11 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of MiMedx Group Inc. and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiMedx Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 217.9% -52.3%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown MiMedx Group Inc. and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MiMedx Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

On the other hand, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 274.45% and its consensus price target is $8.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.08% of MiMedx Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.2% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. MiMedx Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.5%. Competitively, 1.9% are AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MiMedx Group Inc. 4.79% 31.58% 116.05% 101.15% 9.38% 193.3% AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.43% 1.16% -29.65% 6.1% -5.09% 12.99%

For the past year MiMedx Group Inc. was more bullish than AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

MiMedx Group Inc. beats AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

MiMedx Group, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and markets regenerative biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION Process to produce allografts. The companyÂ’s proprietary processing methodology employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix that are tissue technologies processed from human amniotic membrane derived from donated placental tissue for homologous applications; OrthoFlo, an amniotic fluid-derived allograft for homologous applications; Physio, a bone grafting material comprising 100% bone tissue with no added carrier; and CollaFix, a technology platform derived from collagen fiber technology designed to mimic the natural composition, structure, and mechanical properties of musculoskeletal tissues to augment their repair. The company also offers EpiCord, an umbilical cord allograft that provides a connective tissue matrix to replace or supplement damaged or inadequate integumental tissue; AmnioCord, an umbilical cord allograft that offers a protective environment for the healing process; and AmnioFill, a cellular tissue matrix allograft that enhances healing. Its products have applications in the areas of wound care, burns, surgery, orthopedics, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmology, and dentistry. The company sells its products through direct sales force, and independent stocking distributors, and third party representatives in the United States, as well as independent distributors internationally. MiMedx Group, Inc. is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The companyÂ’s late-stage investigational product candidate is Zalviso, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia device that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain. Zalviso is approved in the European Union, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Iceland, Norway and Australia, or the Territory; and is under development stage in the United States. The company was formerly known as SuRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2006. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.