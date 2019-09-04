MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Comparison side by side

Both MiMedx Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDXG) and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiMedx Group Inc. 4 1.85 N/A 0.31 16.88 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 125 3.64 N/A -1.49 0.00

In table 1 we can see MiMedx Group Inc. and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiMedx Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.2% -1.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for MiMedx Group Inc. and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MiMedx Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Competitively Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $140, with potential upside of 0.44%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both MiMedx Group Inc. and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.08% and 91.7% respectively. 7.5% are MiMedx Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MiMedx Group Inc. 4.79% 31.58% 116.05% 101.15% 9.38% 193.3% Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 7.39% 15.19% 11.48% 24.59% 6.81% 30.28%

For the past year MiMedx Group Inc. was more bullish than Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Summary

MiMedx Group Inc. beats Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

MiMedx Group, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and markets regenerative biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION Process to produce allografts. The companyÂ’s proprietary processing methodology employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix that are tissue technologies processed from human amniotic membrane derived from donated placental tissue for homologous applications; OrthoFlo, an amniotic fluid-derived allograft for homologous applications; Physio, a bone grafting material comprising 100% bone tissue with no added carrier; and CollaFix, a technology platform derived from collagen fiber technology designed to mimic the natural composition, structure, and mechanical properties of musculoskeletal tissues to augment their repair. The company also offers EpiCord, an umbilical cord allograft that provides a connective tissue matrix to replace or supplement damaged or inadequate integumental tissue; AmnioCord, an umbilical cord allograft that offers a protective environment for the healing process; and AmnioFill, a cellular tissue matrix allograft that enhances healing. Its products have applications in the areas of wound care, burns, surgery, orthopedics, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmology, and dentistry. The company sells its products through direct sales force, and independent stocking distributors, and third party representatives in the United States, as well as independent distributors internationally. MiMedx Group, Inc. is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Americas Spine, Office Based Technologies, Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic (CMF), and Dental. The company provides orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip reconstructive products; S.E.T. products, including surgical, sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers dental products that include dental reconstructive implants, and dental prosthetic and regenerative products; and bone cement and spinal fusion stimulators. The companyÂ’s products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopaedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, oral surgeons, dentists, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.