MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) and ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Comparing side by side

Both MiMedx Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDXG) and ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiMedx Group Inc. 3 1.79 N/A 0.31 10.58 ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 5 4.21 N/A -15.45 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiMedx Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 0.00% 0% -148.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MiMedx Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s consensus price target is $9, while its potential upside is 107.77%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.08% of MiMedx Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 15.9% of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 7.5% of MiMedx Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12.06% of ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MiMedx Group Inc. 13.45% 8.22% 17.12% -10.11% -53.92% 83.8% ReWalk Robotics Ltd. -19.53% -19.53% -67.62% -83.77% -89.64% -37.51%

For the past year MiMedx Group Inc. had bullish trend while ReWalk Robotics Ltd. had bearish trend.

MiMedx Group, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and markets regenerative biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION Process to produce allografts. The companyÂ’s proprietary processing methodology employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix that are tissue technologies processed from human amniotic membrane derived from donated placental tissue for homologous applications; OrthoFlo, an amniotic fluid-derived allograft for homologous applications; Physio, a bone grafting material comprising 100% bone tissue with no added carrier; and CollaFix, a technology platform derived from collagen fiber technology designed to mimic the natural composition, structure, and mechanical properties of musculoskeletal tissues to augment their repair. The company also offers EpiCord, an umbilical cord allograft that provides a connective tissue matrix to replace or supplement damaged or inadequate integumental tissue; AmnioCord, an umbilical cord allograft that offers a protective environment for the healing process; and AmnioFill, a cellular tissue matrix allograft that enhances healing. Its products have applications in the areas of wound care, burns, surgery, orthopedics, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmology, and dentistry. The company sells its products through direct sales force, and independent stocking distributors, and third party representatives in the United States, as well as independent distributors internationally. MiMedx Group, Inc. is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. markets and sells its products directly to institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel.