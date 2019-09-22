MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) and PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Contrasting side by side

MiMedx Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDXG) and PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiMedx Group Inc. 4 1.34 N/A 0.31 16.88 PAVmed Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of MiMedx Group Inc. and PAVmed Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiMedx Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PAVmed Inc. 0.00% 0% -226.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.08% of MiMedx Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.7% of PAVmed Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 7.5% of MiMedx Group Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 4.1% of PAVmed Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MiMedx Group Inc. 4.79% 31.58% 116.05% 101.15% 9.38% 193.3% PAVmed Inc. -4.72% -9.01% -21.71% 2.02% -34.42% 4.99%

For the past year MiMedx Group Inc. has stronger performance than PAVmed Inc.

Summary

MiMedx Group Inc. beats PAVmed Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

MiMedx Group, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and markets regenerative biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION Process to produce allografts. The companyÂ’s proprietary processing methodology employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix that are tissue technologies processed from human amniotic membrane derived from donated placental tissue for homologous applications; OrthoFlo, an amniotic fluid-derived allograft for homologous applications; Physio, a bone grafting material comprising 100% bone tissue with no added carrier; and CollaFix, a technology platform derived from collagen fiber technology designed to mimic the natural composition, structure, and mechanical properties of musculoskeletal tissues to augment their repair. The company also offers EpiCord, an umbilical cord allograft that provides a connective tissue matrix to replace or supplement damaged or inadequate integumental tissue; AmnioCord, an umbilical cord allograft that offers a protective environment for the healing process; and AmnioFill, a cellular tissue matrix allograft that enhances healing. Its products have applications in the areas of wound care, burns, surgery, orthopedics, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmology, and dentistry. The company sells its products through direct sales force, and independent stocking distributors, and third party representatives in the United States, as well as independent distributors internationally. MiMedx Group, Inc. is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. Its product pipeline includes PortIO, a long-term implantable vascular access device; CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; DisappEAR: Antibiotic-eluting resorbable ear tube; NextFlo, a disposable infusion pump; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.