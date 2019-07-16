MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) and Electromed Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Contrasting side by side

MiMedx Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDXG) and Electromed Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiMedx Group Inc. 3 1.80 N/A 0.31 10.58 Electromed Inc. 5 1.42 N/A 0.24 23.62

In table 1 we can see MiMedx Group Inc. and Electromed Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Electromed Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than MiMedx Group Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. MiMedx Group Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Electromed Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiMedx Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Electromed Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 7.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MiMedx Group Inc. and Electromed Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.08% and 24.8%. MiMedx Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.2% of Electromed Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MiMedx Group Inc. 13.45% 8.22% 17.12% -10.11% -53.92% 83.8% Electromed Inc. 3.74% -1.77% -0.18% -15.78% 5.31% 9.04%

For the past year MiMedx Group Inc. was more bullish than Electromed Inc.

Summary

Electromed Inc. beats MiMedx Group Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

MiMedx Group, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and markets regenerative biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION Process to produce allografts. The companyÂ’s proprietary processing methodology employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix that are tissue technologies processed from human amniotic membrane derived from donated placental tissue for homologous applications; OrthoFlo, an amniotic fluid-derived allograft for homologous applications; Physio, a bone grafting material comprising 100% bone tissue with no added carrier; and CollaFix, a technology platform derived from collagen fiber technology designed to mimic the natural composition, structure, and mechanical properties of musculoskeletal tissues to augment their repair. The company also offers EpiCord, an umbilical cord allograft that provides a connective tissue matrix to replace or supplement damaged or inadequate integumental tissue; AmnioCord, an umbilical cord allograft that offers a protective environment for the healing process; and AmnioFill, a cellular tissue matrix allograft that enhances healing. Its products have applications in the areas of wound care, burns, surgery, orthopedics, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmology, and dentistry. The company sells its products through direct sales force, and independent stocking distributors, and third party representatives in the United States, as well as independent distributors internationally. MiMedx Group, Inc. is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers working in intensive care units; and Aerobika, an oscillating positive expiratory pressure device. The company offers its products for patients with chronic lung issues, including bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.